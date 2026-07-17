FIFA has issued a statement following Argentina's political display during their 2-1 victory over England in the World Cup semi-final.

On Wednesday (July 15), the Argentinians bagged their country a coveted place in the tournament's final on Sunday (July 19), in New York, where they will face Spain.

But during their celebrations, some of the team's players made the controversial decision to hold up a banner which read 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' - translating to 'The Falklands are Argentine'.

And given FIFA's strict stance on political messaging at the World Cup, the governing body has announced it is launching an investigation into the matter.

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A spokesperson said: "As is standard procedure, FIFA's independent Disciplinary Committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

The display could land the Argentina team with serious sanctions (Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

This is certainly not the first time Argentina have been punished for breaching the guidelines.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) was previously fined $27,000 by FIFA in 2014, as players held up a banner with the same message after a game against Slovenia.

A spokesperson from the UK government pushed for an investigation into the breach, as they said: "The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are.

"Our position is unchanged. Self-determination rests with the islanders. Our commitment to the Falklands will never waver."

The Falklands War resulted in the deaths of 655 Argentine military personnel, 255 British servicemen and three Falkland Islanders (Rafael WOLLMANN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The Falklands territory explained

The remote group of islands are overseas British territory, but the two nations previously went to war over the region, which is situated 300 miles off the coast of Argentina, between April to June 1982.

The war claimed the lives of 655 Argentine military personnel, 255 British servicemen and three Falkland Islanders.

Over four decades on and many Argentine people still consider the islands to belong to them.

The Falkland Islands have been a point of contention between the two nations for several decades (Jewel SAMAD / AFP via Getty Images)

Falkland Island's government respond

In a statement, a spokesperson for their government noted that it was 'disappointed but not surprised' about the display, and hopes to see 'sanctions for all behaviour of this nature in line with its own rules'.

They concluded: "We do not wish to see politics being brought into sport.

"Nor do we wish the Islands and their people to be used as a political football in every conversation about England and Argentina."

'The Falklands are Argentine'

Following Argentina's 2-1 semi-final victory on Wednesday night (July 15), the Argentine vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, posted on X: "It wasn't just another match. The Falklands are Argentine. They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts."