A 'paranoid vegetarian' has detailed everything she's been eating to avoid the 'explosive diarrhea' parasite spreading across the US.

Experts are currently investigating the ongoing outbreak of cyclosporiasis, the illness you develop when infected with Cyclospora, the microscopic parasite.

Those who've been struck with the illness will be well aware that cyclosporiasis a form of food poisoning that typically starts within a week of ingesting the parasite.

While it can present itself with many symptoms, the main symptom many are discussing is 'explosive diarrhea'.

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Ellie Muir, who eats a plant-based diet, discussed in a piece for the Independent about the foods she's been eating to avoid the parasite spreading across the US.

To avoid falling ill, Ellie went on to say she's 'sworn off eating leafy greens, raw vegetables and fruit' and is relying solely on 'dairy and carbs'.

In the piece for the Independent, Ellie detailed what she ate over a period of five days in a bid to avoid the dreaded diarrhea.

I mean, it's the last thing you want (Getty Stock Photo)

First of all, she recommends eating plain rice, as well as tofu, finished off with a cream cheese bagel.

Ellie even resorted to apple-flavored baby food, her thought process: "Apples would have been cooked down before being blended. And surely baby food is made extra carefully because they’re, well, babies, right?"

She even treated herself to some Greek food one night recently, where Ellie 'eat exclusively cheese and bread'.

Ellie added: "I’m adapting to my new misguided diet. And so far, no parasite."

While it remains unclear at this time what's caused the current outbreak, health experts are urging people to be extra cautious with fresh produce, including lettuce, berries and herbs.

People are being urged to be careful of fresh produce (Getty Stock Photo)

It's produce with plenty of leaves that is particularly a cause for concern, so it's recommended you wash fruit and vegetables thoroughly before eating.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also confirmed there's a link between basil, cilantro, mesclun lettuce, raspberries, snow peas and sweet peas and the current US outbreak.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis

Most common complications include:

Watery diarrhea (most common)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Less common symptoms of cyclosporiasis include:

Vomiting

Body aches

Headache

Low-grade fever

Other flu-like symptoms

The illness is not life threatening, though it's advised you get medical advice if you believe you've been infected.

The CDC advises: "A Cyclospora infection sometimes goes away on its own. But if you don’t treat it, your symptoms may last for a month or longer. This puts you at risk of severe dehydration and other complications."