Two families in North Dakota are suing a local hospital after claiming two babies were mistakenly 'switched' at birth close to four decades ago.

Kyle Bylin and Jeremy Morrison were both welcomed into the world at Unity Medical Center in Grafton, North Dakota, in 1988.

However, according to a lawsuit filed in Walsh County District Court, their parents claim hospital staff mistakenly sent home the boys with the other's family - something which Unity Medical Center has denied.

KKTV reports that Jeremy came to learn about his alleged past after he used an ancestry website where his aunt provided some DNA and Kyle's name popped as a nephew.

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Well, Jeremy said that he had no cousins and that this man was a complete stranger to him.

Jeremy had questioned for years why he didn't resemble anyone in his family, telling KKTV: "I didn’t have anyone that looked like me in my family. I was that blonde-haired kid that stood out in a family full of brown-haired people."

The men claim they were mistakenly switched at birth (7 News)

A subsequent DNA test found the couple who raised Jeremy are in fact Kyle's biological parents.

The North Dakota man went on to tell KKTV that if he'd been sent home with the 'right family' he would have been 'working the farm with my older brother that I never knew I had'.

The two who claim they were 'swapped' at birth are yet to meet, though the parents have met with the child they believe is biologically theirs.

The lawsuit, filed by two men and their parents, has accused Unity Medical Center of negligence, medical malpractice, emotional distress and deceit and the families are seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

A jury trial has also been requested, though the hospital has denied the allegations and said they were 'currently working to better understand a highly unusual situation'.

Unity Medical Center has denied any wrongdoing (Google Maps)

Unity Medical Center told UNILAD in a statement: "Both men were born at our hospital on the same day in 1988, and we recognize the profound impact this discovery has had on them and their families.

"Unfortunately, because of the passage of nearly four decades, the medical and staffing records that might have provided additional clarity no longer exist, and no members of the delivery team from that time are still employed by the hospital.

"While we deeply sympathize with the men and their families, we have found no evidence to support claims that Unity Medical Center or its staff were responsible for what occurred.

"As caregivers, our hearts go out to both men and to everyone affected by this difficult situation. We can only imagine the range of emotions they and their loved ones are experiencing."