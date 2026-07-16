All 23 countries on the United States 'do not travel' list as government issues two new warnings

The US government has issued new warnings against American citizens visiting two countries, while a total of 23 nations remain on the US' 'do not travel list'.

If a country is on the 'do not travel list', then the US government advises travelers to 'not travel to the country, or leave as soon as it is safe to do so'.

It's the highest level of advisory by the Department of State, with the administration stating they 'may have very limited or no ability to help, including during an emergency'.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Libya are the latest countries to be issued with fresh travel warnings, so what should US passengers know?

DRC and Libya

Fresh guidance surrounding travel to the two African countries has been released by the Department of State, with the government continuing to urge US travelers to avoid the nations.

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All travel to DRC is discouraged due to 'health, crime, unrest, terrorism, and kidnapping', while due to the Ebola outbreak in the country, 'US citizens and nationals who have been in the DRC within a 21-day period [are prevented] from boarding commercial flights into the United States'.

An Ebola outbreak is plaguing DRC (BENEDICTION MURHABAZI/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, US citizens should not travel to Libya 'due to crime, terrorism, unexploded landmines, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict'.

The State Department's website explains: "There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Libya. Terrorist attacks could occur with little or no warning, targeting public spaces like tourist locations, hotels, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities."

All 23 countries on the US' 'do not travel' list

Afghanistan

Belarus

Burkina Faso

Burma (Myanmar)

Central African Republic

Chad

DRC

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

Lebanon

Libya

Mali

Niger

North Korea

Russia

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Uganda

Ukraine

Yemen

The State Department advises against all travel to Libya (Getty Stock Photo)

What are the State Department's different advisory levels?