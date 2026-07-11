A favored travel destination has gotten itself put on the risky list when it comes to places to visit, as the US Government updates its advisory message.

Now that we’re currently getting into the thick of Summer, with the heat mounting across most states – thinking of where to escape has been on a lot of minds.

Usually, when people plan their vacations, it’s to the commonly enjoyed locations that Americans find enjoyable.

This could be the Caribbean, South America, or to places like Bali or Thailand.

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But sadly for travelers who want to relish on white beaches, sipping fruity drinks and basking in a different climate for a few days...one of those destinations is now under a Level 2 ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ advisory for crime.

This is particularly upsetting because US tourists make up 84 per cent of its overall international visitors, per Tourism Analytics.

Turks and Caicos is a popular hotspot for travelers in the US (Getty Stock Images)

The British Overseas Territory of Turks and Caicos hold some of the best views of the sea, as the islands are known to ooze luxury.

However, if you were hoping to jet to Grand Turk’s Caribbean beaches, you might want to read the latest advisory notice first.

According to the US, Providenciales, which is the Turks and Caicos Islands’ main destination, is home to the most crime in the area.

While you might think you’re exempt if you’re simply flying to Providenciales International Airport (PLS) before traveling elsewhere, the State Department officials allege the police there ‘may have limited resources to investigate crimes’, and that ‘there have been reports of sexual assaults in the Turks and Caicos Islands.’

It added ‘petty crime is common, especially in popular tourist locations’ and there is a chance visitors 'may encounter aggressive vendors’ with a plan to scam.

Its crime has led it to become a location of risk for the US (Getty Stock Images)

Per the advisory, they may offer ‘free’ gifts ‘that lead to money demands’.

However, it lamented that there may be tourist police available to help.

The State Department added that ‘most crimes against foreigners are crimes of opportunity, like purse snatching and pickpocketing,’ and ‘tourists should beware of overcharging and scams in tourist areas.’

If you encounter criminals who are trying to or have scammed you, it suggests contacting the U.S. Embassy Nassau in The Bahamas, which it says helps US citizens who are victims of crime in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

According to Visit Turks and Caicos, 'muggings and armed robberies, where victims are confronted by one or more armed criminals, are somewhat common' where 'victims may be targeted if they are thought to be carrying large amounts of cash or jewelry, or are easy targets.'

It also claimed home invasions, theft, and spiked drinks have been reported in Providenciales.

It warns to not walk alone at night, or to use ATMs after dark.