Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City, has cleared up much confusion surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in the city last week.

The celebrity power couple finally tied the knot at Maddison Square Garden earlier this month after much fan fair.

A whopping 1,000 people attended the big day, which included a number of celebrities, plus family and friends of Swift and Kelce.

New York Police Department officers and National Guard were positioned around the event, which is said to have cost a staggering $160,000, according to Mamdani.

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Some people on the internet criticised Swift and Kelce for allegedly costing the taxpayer, though Mamdani has confirmed Swift has fit the entire bill.

The mayor said Swift has fit the bill (John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Speaking at a press conference on Friday (July 10), the mayor was asked whether the 'Blank Space' singer would be paying the city of New York back for 'police overtime'.

Mamdani said: "Taylor Swift will be paying, has paid already, the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event.

"That was a permit that was finalized in just the days before the event itself."

It's believed all the costs added up may well have seen the biggest wedding in decades cost close to $30 million.

Esther Lee, editorial director at The Knot Worldwide, told Page Six: "We estimate the decor and florals to be, at minimum, $5 million. Not to forget that custom draping and carpet installation had to transform the space entirely.

"We estimate the total cost sits in the $20 million to $30+ million range, cementing it as a massive economic engine for the local NY economy and broader wedding industry at large."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married last week (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s A-list guest list

Swift and Kelce invited 1,000 guests to their wedding - and most of them were absurdly famous, uniting the worlds of sport, music, film and TV.

Here are some of the most famous who were spotted at Madison Square Garden:

Gracie Abrams

Jack Antonoff

Sacha Baron Cohen

Simone Biles

Benson Boone

Tom Brady

Millie Bobby Brown

Camila Cabello

Sabrina Carpenter

Jessica Chastain

Stephen Colbert

Bradley Cooper

Laura Dern

Lena Dunham

Phoebe Dynevor

Kaia Gerber

Greta Gerwig

Nikki Glaser

Donald Glover

Selena Gomez

Hugh Grant

Gigi Hadid

Mariska Hargitay

Tom Hanks

Ethan Hawke

Liam Hemsworth

Greg James

Dakota Johnson

Karlie Kloss

Zoë Kravitz

Jennifer Lopez

Patrick Mahomes

Paul McCartney

Seth Myers

MGK

Conan O’Brien

Jamie Oliver

Brad Pitt

Paul Rudd

Adam Scott

Andrew Scott

Ed Sheeran

Ice Spice

Steven Spielberg

Jason Sudeikis

Chris Stapleton

Emma Stone

Reese Witherspoon