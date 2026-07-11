Topics: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Zohran Mamdani, US News, New York
Topics: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Zohran Mamdani, US News, New York
Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City, has cleared up much confusion surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in the city last week.
The celebrity power couple finally tied the knot at Maddison Square Garden earlier this month after much fan fair.
A whopping 1,000 people attended the big day, which included a number of celebrities, plus family and friends of Swift and Kelce.
New York Police Department officers and National Guard were positioned around the event, which is said to have cost a staggering $160,000, according to Mamdani.
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Some people on the internet criticised Swift and Kelce for allegedly costing the taxpayer, though Mamdani has confirmed Swift has fit the entire bill.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday (July 10), the mayor was asked whether the 'Blank Space' singer would be paying the city of New York back for 'police overtime'.
Mamdani said: "Taylor Swift will be paying, has paid already, the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event.
"That was a permit that was finalized in just the days before the event itself."
It's believed all the costs added up may well have seen the biggest wedding in decades cost close to $30 million.
Esther Lee, editorial director at The Knot Worldwide, told Page Six: "We estimate the decor and florals to be, at minimum, $5 million. Not to forget that custom draping and carpet installation had to transform the space entirely.
"We estimate the total cost sits in the $20 million to $30+ million range, cementing it as a massive economic engine for the local NY economy and broader wedding industry at large."
Swift and Kelce invited 1,000 guests to their wedding - and most of them were absurdly famous, uniting the worlds of sport, music, film and TV.
Here are some of the most famous who were spotted at Madison Square Garden:
Gracie Abrams
Jack Antonoff
Sacha Baron Cohen
Simone Biles
Benson Boone
Tom Brady
Millie Bobby Brown
Camila Cabello
Sabrina Carpenter
Jessica Chastain
Stephen Colbert
Bradley Cooper
Laura Dern
Lena Dunham
Phoebe Dynevor
Kaia Gerber
Greta Gerwig
Nikki Glaser
Donald Glover
Selena Gomez
Hugh Grant
Gigi Hadid
Mariska Hargitay
Tom Hanks
Ethan Hawke
Liam Hemsworth
Greg James
Dakota Johnson
Karlie Kloss
Zoë Kravitz
Jennifer Lopez
Patrick Mahomes
Paul McCartney
Seth Myers
MGK
Conan O’Brien
Jamie Oliver
Brad Pitt
Paul Rudd
Adam Scott
Andrew Scott
Ed Sheeran
Ice Spice
Steven Spielberg
Jason Sudeikis
Chris Stapleton
Emma Stone
Reese Witherspoon