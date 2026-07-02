With rumors of wedding bells ringing for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Maddison Square Garden on Friday (July 3), bars across the street have been warned of a security 'shut-down' ahead of the big day.

Many fans are calling it the royal wedding, and honestly, who else would rent out one of the most iconic venues in the world to tie the knot...allegedly.

While the nuptials are yet to be confirmed, New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has dropped numerous hints that Swift and Kelce will be saying 'I do' at the arena on Friday.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the heatwave the city is due to face this weekend, he said: "My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool.

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"If you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside and you will be staying cool."

Neither Swift nor Kelce, both 36, have publicly addressed their wedding plans, though officials in the Big Apple have received permits for the celebration.

And it seems it's all going on outside the arena today (July 2), with bar workers across the street from MSG claiming they have been warned of a traffic shut-down ahead of the special day.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August 2025. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Speaking to UNILAD, Fiach, who works at The Rutherford bar on Eighth Avenue, across the street from the venue, said: "Security are saying that there's going to be some sort of shutdown, but what that looks like still has a question mark over it.

"There will be a traffic shutdown, but there's not going to be a pedestrian shutdown."

Speaking about the security around the arena, he added: "Overnight they've put up a bunch of barriers on the street. There seems to be more than usual."

While working at the bar, he also noticed stage equipment being carried into the venue, with rumors swirling that Swift will have a number of A-list stars performing on her big day.

And according to logistical profiles and vendor confirmations, the Swift-Kelce wedding has been designed as an absolute marathon celebration, clocking in at over 10 hours on Friday alone.

Security outside the arena has increased in recent days. (Fiach, The Rutherford)

Over 1,000 guests are due to arrive at around 3:30pm, with the couple allegedly due to step forward and officially exchange vows at 5:30pm.

What's on the menu at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

According to Page Six, a whole load of food and ingredients were spotted being delivered to Madison Square Garden ahead of the couple’s big day, giving fans an insight into what guests might be chowing down on.

It seems that attendees are in for some fine dining as boxes containing lobster meat were seen being transported into the venue.

Swift and Kelce also appear to be big fans of chicken, with several variations of the meat - including breasts, legs, boneless and blackened - reportedly labeled on the boxes that were delivered.

Packages of French fries and thick-cut onion rings were also seen, as well as fresh produce such as red and orange peppers and romaine lettuce, along with eggs, whole milk and heavy whipping cream.

A Krispy Kreme van also reportedly pulled up to MSG, though it’s unclear whether wedding guests are being treated to an Original Glazed Dozen, as there is a donut store located nearby.

A source claiming to have ‘direct knowledge’ told TMZ that Swift ‘personally curated food stations’ for her nuptials, reportedly featuring ‘specialty bites’ from a number of her ‘go-to spots’.