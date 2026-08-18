Police report shares new details on Hayden Panettiere's death aged 36

New details have emerged about who was with Hayden Panettiere at the time of her death.

The Nashville favorite passed away at the age of 36 on August 16.

An autopsy has since been completed and a coroner confirmed that there were 'no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death'.

Panettiere's cause of death is yet to be revealed.

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Now a new police report has revealed that Panettiere’s on-again, off-again partner, Brian Hickerson, was with her at the time of her death, per NBC News.

His brother, Zach Hickerson, was also said to be present.

In the report from the Greenville Police Department (which was reportedly heavily redacted), Zach was 'very emotional' while the emergency services attempted to save Panettiere. Meanwhile, Brian apparently didn't become emotional until the mom-of-one was declared dead.

Hayden Panettiere died in a South Carolina apartment (Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images)

According to the report, Brian showed police a 'bag of medication' that Panettiere was taking at the time of her death.

Panettiere's ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, whom she shared 11-year-old daughter Kaya with, has issued a moving statement in the wake of her untimely passing. The former couple went their separate ways in 2018.

"Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief," the retired Ukrainian boxer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him, Panettiere and their daughter.

"The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya."

Wladimir Klitschko shares a daughter with his ex Panettiere (klitschko/Instagram)

He continued: "She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives."

Klitschko promised to always talk about his ex 'with respect' and to ensure that Kaya 'remembers the person she was'.

Stars share tributes to Hayden Panettiere

Viola Davis

Davis, who starred alongside Panettiere in the likes of The Architect (2006) and Custody (2016), penned: “What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming.

“I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden.

“Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name....”

Anthony LaPaglia, Hayden Panettiere and Viola Davis seen in 2006 (Evan Agostini/Getty Images for TFF)

Bethany Joy Lenz

In an emotional tribute, Panettiere’s Guiding Light co-star Joy Lenz wrote: “There is nothing that posting pictures on the internet can do. I avoid it usually in moments like this. But Im here with my head in my hands and I don’t know what else to do in aside from praying for her soul, which I have done and will continue.”

Admitting she's 'crushed', the actress continued: “I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between Guiding Light blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her. She knew her lines and everyone else’s. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I’d ever seen on camera. And she’d sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play.

“We’d connect on and off over the years, like the cousin in the family reunion who got famous and life moved her away—but I always felt such joy seeing her when we were lucky enough to cross paths. We’d make a pact to talk soon. Lunch. Dinner. Somewhere we could curl up into a corner—but we never quite made it happen. I mostly stayed up to date through mutual friends.

“I dont understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surround by love. I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real.”

Joy Lenz concluded: “These are moments of how I knew you, in glimpses over 26 years. I don’t know how to process this. I am praying for you to know the peace of God now and always.”

Selma Blair

Commenting underneath Panettiere’s final Instagram post, Blair said: “I love you. Don't be gone. Please.”

Emma Roberts

Paying tribute to her Scream 4 (2011) co-star, Roberts penned: “Rest in peace my sweet friend. you are so loved and you will be forever missed.”

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].