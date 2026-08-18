Police report shares new details on Hayden Panettiere's death aged 36
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Police report shares new details on Hayden Panettiere's death aged 36

The Heroes star died suddenly on August 16

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, US News, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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