Michael Douglas reveals he and Kathleen Turner were secret lovers and why they denied it for 40 years
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Michael Douglas reveals he and Kathleen Turner were secret lovers and why they denied it for 40 years

Douglas and Turner struck up a romance on the set of Romancing the Stone, but repeatedly denied they were dating

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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