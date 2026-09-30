Raven-Symoné shares why she wears diapers and proudly declares ‘I’m thriving’
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Raven-Symoné shares why she wears diapers and proudly declares ‘I’m thriving’

The former Disney star explained why disposable diapers have become an essential in her wardrobe as part of her menstrual hygiene routine

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Travis Ball/Billboard via Getty Images

Topics: Health, Celebrity, Disney

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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