Raven-Symoné shares why she wears diapers and proudly declares ‘I’m thriving’

Raven-Symoné has shared an unconventional candid look into her personal hygiene routine, revealing that she prefers wearing disposable diapers over traditional menstrual products.

Discussing the topic on a recent episode of Tea Time, the podcast she co-hosts with her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, the 40-year-old former Disney star addressed the age-old debate between pads and tampons by explaining that she actively opts for neither. Instead, adult diapers have become her everyday go-to during her menstrual cycle.

The That’s So Raven alum explained that the decision came naturally as her body changed and she decided to step away from internal feminine hygiene items.

“I’m just able to wear a diaper throughout the day with a little baby T-shirt and a binky in my mouth and run around the house,” she joked during the episode. “Shout out Rugrats. I’m thriving.”

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Raven-Symoné made the unexpected admission during her recent podcast appearance (TeaTime/Youtube)

Leaning into the humor, the actress quipped that she enjoys sagging her pants around the house to put the garments on display, while Pearman-Maday teased that the bulky padding makes audible 'wet diaper booty' sounds when she walks.

Pearman-Maday noted that while she does not judge the routine, she jokingly suspects her wife might be tapping into 'some inner-child work' by embracing the undergarments.

Jokes aside, the conversation shifted toward the practical realities of managing heavy cycles and the broader evolution of menstrual care.

Raven-Symoné revealed she previously experimented with washable period underwear—which are specifically engineered to absorb fluids—but found them insufficient for her needs.

“I didn’t like those as much,” she explained. “They didn’t hold as much.”

While acknowledging the environmental drawbacks associated with single-use disposable products, she expressed gratitude for the expanding dialogue around bodily care and normalized non-traditional solutions.

“I really appreciate the fact that we’re starting to like think outside the box of the period and containment,” she said. “And a healthier space and I just want everyone to try it.”

The actress' refreshingly candid comments also highlight how open dialogue can puncture the persistent culture of secrecy and shame that often surrounds menstruation.

For decades, conventional advertising and societal stigmas have pressured women into treating their cycles like an invisible inconvenience, often leaving those who deal with heavy bleeding, severe discomfort, or unpredictable leaks to navigate the physical realities in silence.

By trading corporate euphemisms for unfiltered honesty about what actually works for her own body, Raven-Symoné’s admission normalizes prioritizing functionality, comfort, and peace of mind over discreet perfection—sparking a relatable conversation for anyone whose flow simply demands more than standard pharmacy shelves offer.