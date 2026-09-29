Drake's 'Goth Baddie' shows off dramatic new look after ditching her signature goth makeup

Pinkchyu - aka 'Goth Baddie' - 'didn't recognize herself' after ditching the heavy makeup and black outfit in a livestream video.

Pinkchyu recently rose to fame after beating 19 other women to a date with Drake after being crowned the winner of a speed-dating special on streaming platform Kick back in August.

Since then, fans of the musician have become obsessed with the self-titled 'Goth Baddie,' diving into the hole of the internet in a bid to find out everything possible about her.

From what her real age is to finding old photographs before she underwent her makeover, internet sleuths are really sleuthing, leaving past post unturned.

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However, while some were busy hunting down past images of Pinkchyu to see what she looked like before she became 'Goth Baddie,' the content creator simply decided to share an insight herself.

In a livestream with friend N3on, the pair went to a shopping center to 'transform N3on into a Goth'.

Pinkchyu revealed what she looks like without her makeup on a stream with N3on (Kick/n3on)

The pair basically UNO reversed, N3on donning all black and heavy makeup, with Pinkchyu taking off her makeup and even putting on an all-baby-pink outfit.

She even commented on a clip of the livestream shared online: "I genuinely didn’t recognize myself."

Pinkchyu later shared a photograph to her X account on September 25, captioned: "Should I do a natural look more often?"

A user responded: "Being yourself has to be the best thing ever. Yes, more without the makeup pictures."

"Do whatever you want.. we here for it all," another added.

A third wrote: "You are beautiful either way!"

Pinkchyu has gone viral once more (Instagram/Pinkchyu)

In the same livestream, which has much of the internet talking, Pinkchyu accidentally revealed her true age, after previously keeping that under wraps.

The creator was heard telling N3on “I just don’t say my age,” which lead to N3on asking: “So you’re 25?”

Pinkchyu then quipped back: "25?! I’m not that old, Jesus Christ. I just turned 24!”

Such revelation lead to N3on stating: "You just said your age! I thought you weren’t going to say it?”

Realizing that much of the internet had just heard a secret, the influencer panicked and covered her mouth with her hands, before saying: "My birthday was on September…”