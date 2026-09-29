Drake's 'Goth Baddie' shows off dramatic new look after ditching her signature goth makeup
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Drake's 'Goth Baddie' shows off dramatic new look after ditching her signature goth makeup

The viral star even commented on her own transformation

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@‌pinkchyuwu

Topics: Drake, Streaming, Viral

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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