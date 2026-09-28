Drake's 'Goth Baddie' accidentally reveals her 'real age' after she slips up in livestream and asks to cut it

Social media users are putting their detective caps on following Pinkchyu, aka the 'goth baddie,' letting slip her real age during a livestream with a fellow content creator.

When not making music, Drake is taking part in speed-dating specials, such as one which took place on the streaming platform Kick back in August and saw him date 20 different people.

Dubbed '20 vs 1,' those involved took part in the hopes of scoring a date with the musician.

And lo and behold, a content creator named Pinkchyu - who's also described herself as a 'goth baddie' - ended up in the top spot.

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Pinkchyu (real name Lin Lamar) not only had the apparent honour of making Drake bark on the livestream, but also, in winning the bizarre competition, landed herself the prize of a new home for her mom. But it's not ended there either.

Since then, she's gone on to give Drake a makeover, dressing up the 39-year-old rapper in chains, black attire and smudged eyeliner too. And it's led to a fair bit of speculation as to whether they're actually dating, alongside increased public increase in finding out more about Pinkchyu.

However, despite previously stating she would never share her real age online, the content creator appeared to slip up in a recent livestream with friend N3on.

Despite confirming she would never share her age, N3on guessed anyway: "So, you're 25?"

Pinkchyu responded: "25?...no…not that old, Jesus Christ. I just turned 24."

Is Pinkchyu really 24 years old?

N3on quickly shouted: "You just said your age!" Prompting Pinkchyu's hands to fly over her mouth in shock, reasoning: "My birthday was on September 16."

"Stop, stop, stop, why are you still going?!" N3on screams.

The livestream continued, Pinkchyu adding: "’m sorry…I can’t believe I just said. It's live, right? We can’t cut that out?"

N3om noted that it wouldn't be possible and it hasn't taken long for people to weigh in on social media.

Although, under a tweet sharing part of the livestream, X's AI tool has added some 'useful' context, sharing another post.

The post is a screenshot of a user named Pink Trilobite - reported as being Pinkchyu's previous online handle before she rebranded to Pinkchyu - sharing a message on another platform back in 2020, writing: "I'm turning 26 next month."

Which would make her, at the time of the livestream with N3on, 32 years old.

As one user wrote: "I swear to god, every single clip I see of this girl feels staged."

"She def revealed it on purpose," another added.

So, what do you think?