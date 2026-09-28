Truth behind viral VMAs clip appearing to show Charli xcx's 'rude reaction' to Taylor Swift speech

Charli xcx and Taylor Swift fans have stood down after getting fired up over a viral clip which isn't exactly what it first seemed to be, resolving 'you all need to chill'.

Another day, another speculation about two women not liking each other. And, in this case, the speculation is even more outrageous than it initially seems.

Last night (September 27), the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The event saw a whole host of celebs take to the carpet, alongside several take to the stage to present, including none other than Charli xcx.

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However, even after she'd gotten seated to watch the rest of the show with the audience, she clearly wasn't allowed a rest.

A clip has been going viral on social media showing a shot of Charli xcx sat down. Her facial expression is focused on the stage, but not showing much, and she claps slowly.

Yet it's prompted backlash from certain social media users online.

Why? Well, because just before the shot of Charli xcx's face is a clip of Taylor Swift up on stage presenting another award, saying: "The reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because the fans make it so much fun."

But there's a huge problem with the video, because it's fake - the shot of Charli xcx taken out of context and not actually her reaction at all during Swift's part of the night, but filmed during Nirvana's Video Vanguard Award speech instead.

A Twitter user edited a video to make it look like Charli xcx was reacting to Taylor Swift (MTV)

Where is the clip of Charli xcx actually from?

Well, it's important to note the clip has been shared by account @petaltrin which is quite literally labeled as a 'parody account'.

Indeed, X's AI agent has since added in: "The video is edited. Charli XCX's reaction was filmed during Nirvana's Video Vanguard Award speech, not Taylor Swift's."

It then shares two other links to the actual moment the 'Brat' singer was reacting to.

One tweet reading: "She was reacting to nirvana you are so obsessed it's scary."

Indeed, the initial video prompted an outpouring of hate towards Charli xcx.

Thankfully, since being exposed as edited, fans have flocked to their keyboards in support.

Charli xcx was actually watching Nirvana on stage at the time (MTV)

One X user wrote: "Girl this is edited…she did this for another artist, I wus literally watching all of Taylor’s speech and the camera didn’t pan to Charli ONCE…yall need to chile…"

"I don't like charli Xbox but this clip is edited, don't spread fake news!" Another added.

A third wrote: "You know this is edited right? and that you are posting just to create more hate??? Please go out and touch some grass."

A fourth resolved: "Why do they do s**t like this… it’s so weird. my god it’s rough being a charli and taylor fan in 2026/"

Also, for heaven''s sake, has no one ever heard of people simply having a resting b***h face?