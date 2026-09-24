Taylor Swift 'takes action' against Trump after he tried to use her for concerning immigration post
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Taylor Swift 'takes action' against Trump after he tried to use her for concerning immigration post

Donald Trump has previously used Taylor Swift's music without her permission

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics: Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, Music

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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