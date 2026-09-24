Taylor Swift 'takes action' against Trump after he tried to use her for concerning immigration post

Taylor Swift appears to have put her foot down after Donald Trump once again used her music in a political post.

Trump and his team are known for landing themselves in hot water for using artists' music seemingly without their permission, Swift included.

Last year, the president caused uproar with the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's fans after he used her song 'The Fate of Ophelia' in a TikTok video. In the clip, the social media team edited the lyrics to the 'Fate of America'.

Swifties quickly jumped into action and called on the singer to 'sue' Trump.

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"Oh hell no, they didn’t do this to Taylor! As a Swiftie, I am sooo mad and hope she goes for them," one person raged at the time.

It appears as if the audio has since been removed from the clip - potentially at Swift's team's insistence - but that didn't stop Trump using another of her songs in a similar manner.

Trump is known to wind up artists by using their music seemingly without their permission (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

On the official 'team Trump' Instagram page, they bragged that zero so-called 'illegals' have crossed the border in over 16 months.

Initially, they had added Swift's 'Father Figure' over the picture, but it looks like the singer's team have quietly had it removed. The clip now has no audio.

It's somewhat surprising that Trump tries to use Swift's music because it's safe to say that the POTUS hasn't had the nicest things to say about the record-breaking artist.

What Donald Trump has said about Taylor Swift previously

Once the businessman-turned-politician was complimentary about the singer, but his tune quickly changed after she endorsed Democratic candidates. In 2024, Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, and four years earlier she'd endorsed Joe Biden.

After she endorsed Harris, Trump shared a post that said he 'hates' her. Then, in 2025, he said that Swift was no longer 'hot'. He said online in May last year: "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she’s no longer 'HOT?'"

Swift has been arguably more diplomatic when it comes to her public condemnation of the POTUS, but it's quite clear she isn't in favor of him and his party.

It looks like Taylor Swift's team have quietly removed her music from the post (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Trump has used other artists' music as well

In December 2025, Trump's team used Sabrina Carpenter's son 'Juno' in one of its online posts about ICE, which she quickly spoke out about.

"This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," Carpenter said at the time.

And in June this year, Ariana Grande hit out at Trump for using her song 'Bye' in a social media video about deportations.

She said: "Please do not use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense."

The White House hit back: "What's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal ‌aliens ⁠who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens."

Rihanna, Neil Young, ABBA, Céline Dion, and The White Stripes have also hit out at Trump for using their music, some of whom even threatened legal action.