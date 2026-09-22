Taylor Swift reveals new single 'Patient Zero' after teasing fans with cryptic bio change and Easter eggs
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Taylor Swift reveals new single 'Patient Zero' after teasing fans with cryptic bio change and Easter eggs

After days of cryptic clues and countdown clocks, Taylor Swift confirmed brand new track "Patient Zero" is arriving this week.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics: Taylor Swift, Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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