Lip reader claims Tom Cruise gave Taylor Swift some blunt advice at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift was pictured chatting to Tom Cruise at the Kansas City Chief's first game of the season, and it seems the 64-year-old had some sage advice for the Blank Space singer.

The pair seemed deep in conversation in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, September 14, leaving fans questioning exactly what they were talking about.

While Swift and Cruise might seem an unlikely friendship pairing, their connection goes back at least a couple of years, after the Top Gun star was spotted singing and dancing at the second Eras Tour show in London in June 2024.

The pair engaged in an animated chat (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

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Cruise was pictured in a packed out VIP tent at Wembley Stadium alongside other A-listers, including Mila Kunis, Greta Gerwig, and of course, Travis Kelce. He was even seen swapping friendship bracelets with fans.

In that context, it might be a little less surprising to learn that Cruise was allegedly offering some pretty blunt advice to the 36-year-old, from one megastar to another, according to professional lip reader.

Speaking to the Irish Star, Nicola Hickling claims Swift said: "Its the structure of the entire infrastructure of the audience that's what I love in a positive way…so."

She did confess that Cruise's initial sentences were inaudible, but claims he went on to pointedly say: "You may not know it, but you do have a job."

Swift, who might not know it, but is actually the highest grossing live music artist, simply responded, "right," while nodding calmly and placing down her drink.

The Mission Impossible star added: "I told her to stick to one and that its the last time," prompting Swift to nod again.

Let's be real, even with that professional insight, it doesn't make an awful lot of sense, so we can just assume they're talking about music, sport or film.

While we don't know for certain whether Cruise was among the star studded guests attending Swift's recent nuptials with Travis Kelce, they could've been discussing the fact that one VIP guest recently dished the details on the wedding New York City wedding ceremony, despite rumors invitees had been asked to sign NDAs.

Details of their wedding were leaked by an A-list guest (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron has since deleted the social media post, in which he described every last detail of how Madison Square Garden had been transformed into a stunning, romantic venue.

"A small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space," he wrote, as per the Mirror US.

"Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat. Everything was draped in green and white this time. Real flowers and, I think, artificial trees welcomed 15 rows of maybe 75 or so chairs."