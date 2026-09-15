Lip reader claims Tom Cruise gave Taylor Swift some blunt advice at Chiefs game
Home>Celebrity

Lip reader claims Tom Cruise gave Taylor Swift some blunt advice at Chiefs game

The unlikely pairing were animated in conversation at the Kansas City Chiefs' first game of the NFL season

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

Choose your content: