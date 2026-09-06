Nikki Glaser reveals the bizarre Taylor Swift wedding souvenir she nearly stole

Nikki Glaser has opened up about the bizarre wedding souvenir that Tom Cruise stopped her from stealing at Taylor and Travis' wedding.

While all the guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding received luxury gift boxes containing diamond-encrusted keepsakes, as well as embroidered commemorative handkerchiefs, comedian Glaser wanted a unique piece of memorabilia for her own collection.

The couple also reportedly gifted everyone black velvet boxes featuring their 'TT' initials, despite the luxury invites, for anyone lucky enough to attend, being a keepsake themselves.

But Glaser has opened up about the bizarre souvenir she nearly managed to take, before getting caught red-handed by none other than Tom Cruise.

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During her residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, the star explained: "I was actually inside, and I have nothing to show for it.

"Because I had to turn in my phone. I had to turn off my phone, which I had never done before. I didn’t even know you could do that."

The 42-year-old added that she got really 'close to stealing something', admitting that she 'wanted one cool artifact' from the wedding of the decade.

The celebrity nuptials took place at MSG in New York. (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

And the star opened up about when her opportunity arose.

"I look up at the cake," she said, full of mischief.

"And on the top tier, where the two little cake toppers are, it’s just Travis. Taylor’s missing. And I’m like, 'Someone already took Taylor, I’m taking Travis'. Like, this is the perfect thing to get."

As she joked that she was 'two seconds from putting it in my purse', the comedian said: "Then I hear Tom Cruise be like, 'Put me down!' And I’m like, 'Oh my god!'"

And while the actress didn't manage to take anything special from their big day, she did leave with lot's of beautiful memories.

"It was interesting because some of these celebrities were alone, and these people are never alone," she said.

The star didn't manage to secure a keepsake. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images)

Glaser added: "Like, some didn’t get plus-ones, so they just had to go to this event alone. And, because they always have a publicist or assistant, or a blood boy.

"There’s always someone with these people. But, like, J. Lo was alone. J. Lo was kind of like a wallflower."

While Taylor and Travis kept tight-lipped about their nuptials in the months that followed, the NFL player has finally broken his silence about the wedding day at MSG, during a recent episode of his New Heights podcast.

The athlete said: "Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening and hearing that, kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night.

"And it was just so magical, man."