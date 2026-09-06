Nikki Glaser reveals the bizarre Taylor Swift wedding souvenir she nearly stole
Home>Celebrity

Nikki Glaser reveals the bizarre Taylor Swift wedding souvenir she nearly stole

'I want one cool artifact from this'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Ian Maule / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Taylor Swift, Travis Barker, Nikki Glaser, Weddings, Celebrity

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: