Steve Irwin's heartbreaking final two words revealed 20 years after his death
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Steve Irwin's heartbreaking final two words revealed 20 years after his death

Irwin was declared dead within 10 seconds of paramedics arriving

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Topics: Steve Irwin, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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