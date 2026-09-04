Alix Earle blasts former boss Alex Cooper in scathing text messages
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Alix Earle blasts former boss Alex Cooper in scathing text messages

Earle called Cooper 'manipulative and toxic'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Netflix, Celebrity, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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