Alix Earle blasts former boss Alex Cooper in scathing text messages

Alix Earle has opened up about her feud with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, as well as revealing the scathing text messages she wrote her.

Rumors of a feud between the two began swirling in February 2025, when Earle, who was signed under Cooper's The Unwell Network in 2023, skipped the Unwell Super Bowl party. Shortly after, it was reported that Unwell had dropped Earle's Hot Mess podcast - with the 25-year-old later revealing her podcast had been 'put on pause'.

A year, and a number of posts later, Cooper called Earle out via TikTok in April 2026 for her 'passive aggressive reposts'.

Now, Earle is baring all in her new Netflix show, Earle Meets World, including the text she wrote to her former boss.

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“I don’t like you. I’m not gonna fall for your bait, getting into a back and forth online. And I don’t think you want that, either,” the Dancing with the Stars alum read out on her Netflix series, although it is unclear whether she actually hit send.

“You are manipulative and toxic. Go ahead and say ‘it’s just business’ all you want, but the way you approach business is disgusting.”

Alix Earle spoke about her feud with Alex Cooper in her new Netflix doc (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Further expressing her feelings towards the 32-year-old, Earle continued: “You chose money over morals. You took advantage of me at a young age in a new industry I knew nothing about. You are full of false promises and Unwell was a continuation of that.”

"We had a call where you threatened me to not go to war with you because you know how sick and twisted you are," she later alleged.

Concluding the lengthy message, Earle penned: “You will no longer scare or trap me. I may be petty, but I’m not malicious. If there’s one thing I learned from doing business with you, it’s to never do business with anyone like you.”

UNILAD has contacted Alex Cooper's representatives for comment.

It's not the first time Earle has publicly made comments surrounding the feud.

Earle Meets World goes behind the scene of the influencer's life (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Following Cooper's TikTok video, in which she told Earle to 'be specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me,' due to there being 'no NDA stopping her'.

"Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself," the podcast host exclaimed.

Earle then took to the TikTok comments to write: "Ok, on it," before posting a video of herself watching Cooper's video with her friends.

Later, she posted a TikTok with the song You Don't Owe Me, with many believed the tune to be directed towards the Call Her Daddy host.

In May 2026, Earle was asked about the beef during an episode of The Today Show, in which she was asked whether everything had been exaggerated.

"No, it's all been exaggerated, I love everyone," she said with a smile on her face, before laughing.

"I'm trying to keep things pretty positive today," she said. "You know, we don't have much time here, honestly. And also, why ruin such a good day with something not so great?"