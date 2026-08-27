Former Lizzie McGuire star Clayton Snyder has a very different career after leaving acting

Former child star Clayton Snyder left acting for good to pursue an entirely different career... and by the looks of things, he's wildly successful.

Snyder became a certified teenage heartthrob when he landed his breakout role as Lizzie McGuire's crush, Ethan Craft.

Starring opposite Hilary Duff, Snyder played the lovable, floppy-haired classmate across two seasons of the hit show in 2001, before reprising the iconic role for the 2003 movie spin-off, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

However, after instantly becoming a recognizable face to millions of young fans, Snyder decided to step completely away from the acting spotlight.

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Since finding major fame on the Disney Channel, the 38-year-old decided to heavily pursue a career outside of Hollywood, eventually graduating from Pepperdine University in 2010.

While studying, the former actor became a highly competitive water polo player and even trained with the USA National Water Polo Team.

Cast of 'Lizzie McGuire' pictured back in 2003. From left: Clayton Snyder, Yani Gellman, Carly Schroeder, Hilary Duff, Jake Thomas, Adam Lamberg and Ashlie Brillaut (L. Cohen/WireImage)

Snyder competed internationally and played professionally across Italy, Hungary, and Montenegro, even representing the United States at the 2011 World University Games.

These days, the former Disney star is actively working in a very different industry as a real estate agent based in California.

According to his social media profiles, he also co-hosts a podcast called Water Polo Wednesday while serving as a club director.

Speaking about his completely different lifestyle to E! News, Snyder revealed how clients often react when they finally realize who he is.

He said: "We've had plenty of clients, where halfway through showing them homes, they're like, 'My wife and I just found out who you are, and we can't believe it!'"

"But that makes me feel good because I know that's not why they're working with me.

"I would really like it to be you want to work with me because I'm really good at what I do."

"If it's a nice piece of trivia that I'm 'that guy', then that's wonderful," Snyder concluded.

Snyder, the teenage heartthrob from 'Lizzie McGuire', is now a successful real-estate agent (Instagram/heyclayton)

In his personal life, Snyder married actress Allegra Edwards in 2020, and the couple happily welcomed their son Howard in 2022.

While Snyder has built a highly successful career selling houses, many of his former Lizzie McGuire co-stars took completely different routes.

Duff has continued acting and singing, recently announcing a world tour alongside a brand new television drama.

Meanwhile, Ashlie Brillault, who famously played Lizzie's school rival Kate Sanders, completely retired from acting to become a criminal defense attorney.

Tragically, the beloved cast was completely rocked earlier this year following the devastating death of actor Robert Carradine.

Carradine, who brilliantly played Lizzie's dad Sam McGuire, took his own life in February after a highly public battle with bipolar disorder.

Duff led the emotional tributes, noting there was 'so much warmth' on set and that she always felt incredibly cared for by her on-screen parents.

While a Lizzie McGuire reboot was heavily discussed and even filmed two episodes in 2020, it was ultimately canceled due to creative differences.