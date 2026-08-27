Former Lizzie McGuire star Clayton Snyder has a very different career after leaving acting
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Former Lizzie McGuire star Clayton Snyder has a very different career after leaving acting

The Disney Channel heartthrob who played Ethan Craft swapped Hollywood for a quiet life in California - although he's still recognized

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Disney Channel

Topics: Nostalgia, Disney, Film and TV

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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