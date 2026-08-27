JK Rowling addresses furious backlash over her Dolly Parton tribute post

JK Rowling has hit back at critics after facing death threats following a tribute post she shared in memory of the late Dolly Parton.

On Tuesday (August 25), the country singer tragically passed away following a 'brief battle with cancer', prompting millions of devastated fans and countless celebrities to share heartfelt memories online.

The Harry Potter author was one of hundreds, if not thousands, to honor the '9 to 5' hitmaker, but despite sharing a heartfelt message praising the late 80-year-old's legacy, trolls quickly flooded the comments.

Refusing to take the abuse lying down, the author fired back at several who attempted to derail her tribute.

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Taking to X, the Brit wrote: "Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was the best contribution to child literacy ever made by a celebrity.

Dolly Parton pictured back in 2018 when her Imagination Library donated the 100 millionth book to The Library of Congress, helping millions of people learn to read and write (Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

"Our paths crossed once, in the 90s, backstage at a talk show, and I was completely tongue-tied and starstruck. RIP Dolly. You were a complete, irreplaceable one-off."

For those that don't know, Parton was a philanthropist whose charity, the Dollywood Foundation, set up the Imagination Library - a book-gifting program that mails one free, age-appropriate book every month to children from birth until they turn five.

It was inspired by Parton’s father, who was unable to read - and the singer herself previously shared how she believed her dad was prouder of her founding the Imagination Library than he was of her career in music.

Despite the heartfelt post, critics flooded the comments to attack the 61-year-old - specifically because Parton was an LGBTQ+ ally.

Rowling herself, has become a highly controversial figure over the course of the last decade due to her outspoken views on the trans community.

However, one furious critic completely crossed the line, writing: "It should have been you."

In response, Rowling shared the comment with her followers, penning: "Top tips for wishing death on people in public. Blocking the target is useless if you've signposted your real name and university in your bio."

JK Rowling hit back at a critic (X/@jk_rowling)

Rowling also addressed several other replies, including one person who aggressively called her a 'f**ing monster' while claiming the two famous women had nothing in common.

The author responded: "Well, joke's on you, because neither of us want Jolene to take our man."

Her vocal anti-trans stance has previously sparked feuds with Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who both publicly distanced themselves from her.

Despite the bitter clashes, Rowling joined the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in honoring Parton - whose death was confirmed via her nephew in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

"My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton," he said in the heartbreaking video statement.

"I am representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality."

Celebrities who have paid tribute to Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was Dolly Parton's goddaughter (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Parton's goddaughter wrote on Instagram: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

Donald Trump

Trump paid tribute to Parton (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The US president wrote on Truth Social: "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away.

"This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.

"In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."

Taylor Swift

Swift penned a lengthy statement (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Parton had previously praised Swift as a 'great inspiration', and the billionaire songstress wrote a touching tribute for the country icon.

She wrote: "A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.

“She was truly the gift that kept on giving. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously.

"She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted.

"Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist.

“Along with her other fans, I am so grateful for all of it. For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too.

“Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé said Parton had a 'profound impact' (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

The singer, who created her own version of 'Jolene' back in 2024, wrote: "Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself.

"I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humour, your entrepreneurship. I’m honoured that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever.

"Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

Eminem

Eminem shared a note Parton had written him (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The 'Real Slim Shady' rapper shared a note from Parton congratulating him on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2022.

Parton wrote in the note: "Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it.

"I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow.

"Just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know."

Eminem wrote: "I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it.

"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense.

"Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."



