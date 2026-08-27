JK Rowling addresses furious backlash over her Dolly Parton tribute post
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JK Rowling addresses furious backlash over her Dolly Parton tribute post

She called the country music star an 'irreplaceable one-off'

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Topics: JK Rowling, Dolly Parton, Social Media, Twitter, Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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