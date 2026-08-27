Liam Payne's cousin shares fresh insight on star's tragic death
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Liam Payne's cousin shares fresh insight on star's tragic death

Harris told interviewers he had missed a call from Payne on the day of his death

Emily Brown

Emily Brown

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Featured Image Credit: Good Morning Britain

Topics: Liam Payne, Good Morning Britain, Mental Health, Entertainment

Emily Brown
Emily Brown

After joining UNILAD as a fresh-faced trending news writer in 2018, Emily has since worked as a senior journalist and Community Desk Lead before becoming Editorial Lead for UNILAD. With a keen eye for human interest stories, Emily has interviewed everyone from a man who survived a bear attack to a woman who lives on a cruise ship - though opportunities to speak with Adam Sandler and Zac Efron haven’t been missed either. When she’s not digging for a wild life story, you can probably find her being a wannabe food influencer.

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