Liam Payne's cousin shares fresh insight on star's tragic death

The cousin of former One Direction star Liam Payne has shared his thoughts on the singer's death and claimed he was 'basically still a kid' when he died in October 2024.

Ross Harris made his appearance on Good Morning Britain in the UK today (August 27) to reflect on the time he got to spend with Payne, who was just 31 years old when he died following a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Harris described his younger cousin as 'always very outgoing, very kind', adding: "Obviously he was known around the world as this person, Liam Payne. I knew him as Liam, my little cousin."

Harris noted that Payne was just 16 years old when he found fame after auditioning on The X Factor, claiming he 'didn't get to grow up like a normal person'.

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"Even though he was in his 30s, he was still basically a kid," he said.

Ross Harris was Liam's older cousin (Good Morning Britain)

"He didn't get to grow up like a normal person. It's a dream, isn't it? You go on a TV show and become a superstar. That dream can end in the worst possible way."

Harris told interviewers he had missed a call from Payne on the day of his death, admitting he never got to the chance to catch up with his cousin.

"He called me on the phone, I called him and we missed it because of the time difference," Harris said. "I tried to call him but I think he was already gone by that point."

If he could go back in time, Harris said he would have changed 'everything' he could, including by 'sending various texts'.

Harris claimed he had been 'concerned' about Payne's mental health prior to his death, adding: "I wrote a bunch of drafts to people saying Liam would appreciate a call. I didn't send any of them because I thought we'd have more time."

During the interview, Harris was asked his thoughts on whether the music industry played a role in the untimely death of his cousin.

He responded: "The problem is there is no accountability. When someone's image is used to make money, I believe there has to be accountability on the path to making that money. He didn't feel loved, which is ironic for a superstar because he had a million people who loved him, but they loved Liam Payne. He needed someone to love Liam."