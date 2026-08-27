Thousands back petition to rename Tennessee airport after country legend Dolly Parton
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Thousands back petition to rename Tennessee airport after country legend Dolly Parton

Supporters are calling on officials to rename Nashville International Airport in tribute to the global icon's unmatched legacy.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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