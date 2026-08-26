Tim Curry revealed his ‘very limiting’ health struggles in final public appearance before death aged 80
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Tim Curry revealed his ‘very limiting’ health struggles in final public appearance before death aged 80

The star of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and It has died at the age of 80

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Topics: News, Film and TV, Celebrity

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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