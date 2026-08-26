Blake Lively wins $400,000 in legal fees over Justin Baldoni’s dismissed lawsuit
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Blake Lively wins $400,000 in legal fees over Justin Baldoni’s dismissed lawsuit

A judge had previously dismissed Baldoni’s defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Topics: Blake Lively, US News, Celebrity, Justin Baldoni

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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