High School Musical star Olesya Rulin has a completely different career away from Hollywood

A star of the first three High School Musical movies now has a very different career than when she was in Hollywood.

Olesya Rulin played the shy pianist Kelsi Nielsen in the hit movie series, playing along with the stars Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

The movies ended up being career launchpads for several members of the cast, not least Efron who has gone on to have starring roles in a number of Hollywood movies since.

Meanwhile, co-star Hudgens has released albums, and starred in Netflix projects such as The Princess Switch (2018–2021) and 2019's The Knight Before Christmas.

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Ashley Tisdale's character Sharpay Evans got her own spin-off movie Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure in 2011, and Lucas Grabeel who played Tisdale's on-screen brother would have roles in shows such as Family Guy, Pinky Malinky, and Elena of Avalor.

But what about Rulin?

Well, after the third High School Musical movie, released in 2008 and called High School Musical 3: Senior Year, she did continue acting for some time afterwards.

Olesya Rulin (Ron P. Jaffe/CBS via Getty Images)

This included parts in CSI: Miami, as well as The Mentalist, and a recurring part in TV show Greek and Powers, which is on the PlayStation Network. In 2019 she appeared on TV show SEAL Team, and also had a role in TV movie Devious Nanny in 2018.

Rulin has also married and had a daughter, who she and her husband Joseph Noel Pauline welcomed in 2022.

"Ondine Michelle Pauline. Thank you for choosing @joeypauline and I to be your parents," Rulin wrote on Instagram.

"You have an army of a family that's been waiting for you. Thank you to all of the life lessons that have brought us to a place where we can welcome you with love in our hearts, peace in our minds, and gratitude in our souls."

As for her job, this is a far cry from what she did when she was acting, and harkens back to her own childhood.

Rulin has a new project (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Rulin has previously opened up about moving to the US from Soviet Russia when she was just eight years old.

Now, she posts on her Instagram page and Substack called 'The Village Daughter', which is from a village in Russia located between Moscow and St Petersburg.

There, Rulin shares videos of village life saying in a short film about the project 'come with me and discover a way of life most have forgotten'.

Rulin herself lives in a small town near to Yosemite National Park, but shares content from the village.

A film explains that the village where she lives was established back in 1545, and she now posts content from the village, as well as promoting some wellness products as well.

On the website, it also details a project to restore the village to 450 acres of nature reserve on the site.

All in all, it makes for quite the change from acting in the High School Musical movies!