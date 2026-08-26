High School Musical star Olesya Rulin has a completely different career away from Hollywood
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High School Musical star Olesya Rulin has a completely different career away from Hollywood

Olesya Rulin had a big role in the first three movies, but now lives a very different life

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Disney

Topics: Celebrity, US News, Film and TV, Social Media

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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