Camp Rock star Alyson Stoner has a very different life after leaving acting behind

Actor Alyson Stoner has a very different life 16 years on from starring in Camp Rock, after confirming they will not be returning for the third instalment alongside Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers.

The 32-year-old actor and dancer first starred in the Disney Channel classic in 2008, but confirmed they will not return for the newly announced third movie.

Speaking with E! News about the decision, Stoner said: "I haven't heard anything beyond that, but that sounds exciting.

"I'm guessing it'll be maybe similar to what they did with High School Musical, where maybe they introduce a new generation. That's what I'm assuming. But cool. Sounds great."

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The star portrayed Caitlyn Geller in the first two movies, but has since gone on to pursue a different path in life.

After rising to fame in Cheaper by the Dozen and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Stoner went on to showcase their talents in Step Up, music videos and voice acting.

They came out as queer 2018, and have since spoke openly about how using they/them pronouns affected their career.

But it's safe to say that life has been busy for the star!

The star will not return for the third Camp Rock film. (@alysonstoner/Instagram)

Since then, they have started the Dear Hollywood podcast, founded a wellness company, Movement Genius, and also released a book in 2025.

Speaking about their journey to self acceptance with Teen Vogue in 2018, the star said: "I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways.

"I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other’s best journeys."

And while they won't be returning for Camp Rock 3, many of the original cast members are set to return for another nostalgic trip back to Camp Rock.

Camp Rock 3

The third instalment in the franchise is set to deliver a serious dose of nostalgia, and will see Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas reprise their roles as the fictional band Connect 3.





The official synopsis reads: "The film picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.

"As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances."

And while initially announced only as an executive producer, fans will be delighter to learn that Lovato even makes a surprise cameo appearance as Mitchie Torres during the final 20 minutes of the movie.