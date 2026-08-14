Selena Gomez and her mom sued for alleged fraud by mental health startup investors
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Selena Gomez and her mom sued for alleged fraud by mental health startup investors

Investors claim they were kept in the dark as Wondermind's financial problems grew

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Selena Gomez, Mental Health, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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