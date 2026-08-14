'Liar Liar' child star says he couldn't go anywhere without getting recognized after hit film
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'Liar Liar' child star says he couldn't go anywhere without getting recognized after hit film

Justin Cooper, who played Jim Carrey’s son Max in the 1997 comedy classic, lives a very different life since leaving Hollywood behind

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Topics: Celebrity, Jim Carrey

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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