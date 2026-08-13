Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share terrifying ordeal they faced before son Rocky was born
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Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share terrifying ordeal they faced before son Rocky was born

The pair had previously tried five rounds of IVF before Kourtney gave birth to Rocky in 2021

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ

Topics: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Parenting

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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