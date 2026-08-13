Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share terrifying ordeal they faced before son Rocky was born

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have shared the terrifying ordeal their family went through during the birth of their son Rocky in 2023.

Doctors had to intervene with a foetal surgery just a month before Rocky was born, in order to remove fluid from his lungs.

Speaking on the Hulu Documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, Barker said he was touring in Europe when the news arrived.

He said he got a phone call from Kardashian, where she said: "Trav, I went to the doctor and the baby's lungs are filling with fluid."

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CDC calls this an 'emergency situation' which needs imminent intervention from a healthcare professional.

Luckily for the pair, Doctors were quick to act, 'placing a needle through her stomach' which drained the fluid from Rocky's lungs.

Kourtney and Travis lost baby Tulip in 2021 after she was discovered to not have a heartbeat at a routine appointment. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Kardashian opened up about how 'terrified' she was before the surgery.

She was quick to add how supportive Barker was during the whole situation, saying: "He canceled four shows, and he just came and laid with me in the hospital and made sure that everything was OK."

The pair had previously suffered a miscarriage just six months into their relationship, where they tragically lost their baby girl, Tulip.

After going for a first-trimester appointment to check up on the well-being of the child, the pair discovered that Tulip no longer had a heartbeat.

Barker said this had made them both extremely anxious as they awaited the birth of their son.

He said: "Once you've experienced a miscarriage, you're just waiting for something awful to happen."

“When we lost the baby, we were devastated,” Kardashian added. "We just laid in bed and cried for days. All we wanted was to have a baby together."

Travis and Courtney were previously unsuccessful with having a child after five rounds of IVF treatment. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

That sadness would turn to joy when they welcomed Rocky on November 1st, 2023.

Barker called it a 'miracle', adding that Rocky is 'the healthiest, happiest little human I've ever met.'

Kardashian continued: "Having Rocky gives him another chance to do what he loves most and does best: being a father."

The pair also discussed their experience with IVF fertility treatments.

They tried five rounds of IVF unsuccessfully, and the mounting pressure resulted in a period of poor mental and physical health for the pair.

Kardashian added: "It felt like my body was shutting down. Each time we would try it, it just felt so disappointing.

"It really did something that messed with me mentally. I remember crying to Travis, 'I just cannot do this anymore'.

The pair had a harrowing experiencing during the birth of their first son, Rocky. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

How many children do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have?

Kourtney Kardashian has three other biological children apart from Rocky: Mason Dash Disick, 16, Penelope Scotland Disick 14, and Reign Aston Disick, 11.

She shares her first three children with her former partner, Scott Disick.

Travis Barker is father to Atiana de la Hoya, 27, Landon Baker, 22, and Alabama Barker, 20, with ex Shanna Maokler.



