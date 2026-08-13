Tom Holland fans are attempting his Spider-Man workout and it's harder than they expected
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Tom Holland fans are attempting his Spider-Man workout and it's harder than they expected

Tom Holland is having a massive year, but could it all be thanks to a brutal 20-minute workout?

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Image

Topics: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marvel, Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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