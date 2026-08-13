Tom Holland fans are attempting his Spider-Man workout and it's harder than they expected

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2026 is the year of the Fire Horse, but no one's told Tom Holland. Stand down Fire Horse.

This year, the Marvel superhero has tied the knot with wife Zendaya, starred in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and obliterated a CrossFit challenge... all in time for breakfast.

Okay, he actually told us about his CrossFit exercise last year, and it might have taken six to eight months of the year for him to tick off the wedding and the latest blockbuster release. But can we add the Brit to the Zodiac race?

All that while omitting his starring role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

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Anyway, you've probably clicked on here because you want to know exactly how Tom Holland built his superhero physique - and if you're anything like me then you'll say tip your hat and continue slouching and scrolling through memes on your couch.

The actor's favorite 20-minute workout includes push-ups, squats and pull-ups (Getty Stock)

When discussing his favorite workout he likes to smash through when short on time, he told Men's Health: "I do a CrossFit workout called Cindy," before adding, "It's five pull-ups, 10 push-ups, 15 squats, as many times as you can in 20 minutes."

This brutal 20-minute CrossFit sweat session is pure torture. To conquer the infamous 'Cindy' challenge, you just grind through as many rounds of five pull-ups, 10 push-ups, and 15 squats as humanly possible.

That might sound manageable to some, but the wild part is his personal best. Discussing his top score, he revealed: "I think my record is 27 rounds."

Doing the math, that equals 135 pull-ups, 270 push-ups, and 405 squats. That adds up to 810 total reps in 20 minutes, averaging a blistering pace of over 40 reps every single minute. To put that into comparison, in the fitness world anything above 24 rounds would firmly place you as an elite athlete.

Building that stamina requires immense dedication, mirroring his commitment to his personal life. After months of swirling rumors and fake artificial intelligence wedding photos circulating online, it was confirmed that Holland and Zendaya secretly got married back in June.

Tom Holland starred in the latest Marvel movie, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Marvel Studios)

The celebration reportedly cost a fortune and took place at a lavish estate in Surrey, complete with a strict no-phone rule.

When asked if he had to warn his family about those viral fake pictures, he cheekily replied: "No, because they were all there. That’s all you’ll get on that."

Meanwhile, Zendaya's stylist Law Roach had previously spilled the beans, telling reporters: "Y'all missed it. The wedding's over, sorry."

He elaborated: "She and Tom are super private about their relationship. They're trying to be as private as possible. There won't be a Vogue spread or there won't be pictures of the wedding and the people who she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy, so it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see."

The pair hosted a private wedding reception at the Beaverbrook Hotel in Surrey, UK, on August 4, with close friends and family to share the day.