Nicole Kidman shares rare insight into marriage to Tom Cruise 25 years on from their high-profile divorce

Nicole Kidman has reflected on her marriage to Tom Cruise and said she was 'so young' when they tied the knot.

Kidman and Cruise married on Christmas Eve 1990 when the Big Little Lies star was just 23 years old.

They were together for over a decade before going their separate ways, and share two kids together.

Now, almost 25 years to the day that their marriage officially ended and Kidman is lifting the lid on what the early days with Mission Impossible actor Cruise was like.

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Speaking to British Vogue, Kidman said: "I got married so young. Suddenly I was 22, 23 years old and I had this huge movie star husband.

"But it just seemed completely natural. We just fell madly in love and it was that simple."

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were married for more than a decade (Barry King/WireImage)

She went on to recall: "I remember people saying to me, ‘OK, well this is really going to affect your career.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care. I’m in love. I want to be married.’

"And then I was his ‘wife’ and they were like, ‘See, we told you.’ I’m like, ‘So what? I wasn’t meant to marry the man I love? Of course I’ll throw my career away. I don’t care.’"

Of course Kidman didn't throw away her career away and now has an Oscar win and five nominations to her name.

Kidman's comments about Cruise follow her recent divorce from Keith Urban. The country music star and Kidman called it quits last year after almost 20 years of marriage.

Keith Urban and the actress were married for 19 years (Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

They went on to finalize their divorce in January. Things appear to be amicable between them however as Kidman shared a sweet Father's Day tribute to her ex in June.

Alongside a photo of her with her own father and Urban with their two daughters, the actress wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all the fathers."

Since their divorce, Kidman is rumored to be dating private equity businessman Michael Reinstein, who reportedly has an impressive net worth of $250 million.

The pair were spotted vacationing in Italy together, and have since been seen in Los Angeles too.

Kidman alluded to her summer antics to Vogue in her latest interview with the fashion magazine.

Nicole Kidman was recently interviewed by British Vogue (Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

The actress listed off London, Ibiza, Paris, Portofino (where she was spotted with Reinstein) as some of the places she's visited.

When she goes to Ibiza, Kidman said she's either having a small dinner party or attending 'a rave'.

"I’m either playing Scrabble or I’m out. It’s that simple," she laughed. "Dinner at 10.30pm, club at 1am. I’ll put on glasses."

Kidman went on: "Sometimes I’ll wear a wig to hide, a little dark wig, and then I can just dance. As long as I’m surrounded by people – like, I take people with me – then I’m fine. I need it."