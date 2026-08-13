Nicole Kidman shares rare insight into marriage to Tom Cruise 25 years on from their high-profile divorce
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Nicole Kidman shares rare insight into marriage to Tom Cruise 25 years on from their high-profile divorce

The celebrity couple finalized their divorce on August 8, 2001, after 11 years of marriage

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: RONCEN Patrick/KIPA/Sygma via Getty Images

Topics: Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Sex and Relationships, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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