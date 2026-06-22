Nicole Kidman has taken to Instagram to send a public message to her ex Keith Urban in honor of Father's Day, including some personal photos six months after their divorce was finalized.

The former celebrity couple publicly announced they were going their separate ways in September 2025, after 19 years of marriage.

The divorce was finalized in January of this year, with Kidman citing ‘marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences’ as the reasoning for their split in court papers.

Now, the mother of two has publicly sent a message to her ex, as she celebrated Father's Day this weekend, along with millions of other Americans.

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Taking to her Instagram, the Big Little Lies star posted two black and white photos to her story. One of the photos showed an old photo of Urban and the couple's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, when they were young, as the music star was seen carrying them on his back.

In the caption on their first Father's Day as exes, Kidman penned: "Happy Father's Day to all the fathers."

Kidman posted a tribute to her former husband on Father's Day (@nicolekidman Instagram)

Elsewhere in the post, Kidman also posted a photo from her childhood with her own father, Dr. Antony Kidman, who passed away in 2014.

Kidman, who lost her mother Janelle Kidman in 2024, said to GQ shortly after the death of her mother: “Life is, whew. It's definitely a journey. And it hits you as you get older.

"If you're in it and not numbing yourself to it. And I'm in it. Fully in it."

It's not the first time the Moulin Rouge! star has spoken about her divorce, however.

The couple publicly announced their separation in 2025 (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

When asked by Variety if she was doing 'all right since her separation' the star responded: "I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that."

However, the 59-year-old also made it clear that she wouldn't go into detail about her split with Urban.

Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be," she said.

As well as Father's Day, Kidman also celebrated her 59th birthday over the weekend, with her ex-husband publicly wishing her a Happy Birthday.

On his Instagram stories, the 58-year-old penned on a plain background: "Happy birthday Nicole Mary!"







