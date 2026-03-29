A friend of Keith Urban has explained how the star is doing following his divorce after almost two decades with Nicole Kidman.

While the news that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman had gotten a divorce resulted in a whole lot of questions, fans didn’t get a whole lot of answers.

Neither side has been particularly open about what brought an end to their 19-year marriage.

The couple split in September with 58-year-old Kidman citing 'irreconcilable differences' in divorce filings. Kidman and Urban share two kids, Faith Margaret, 15, and 17-year-old Sunday Rose

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With that said, fellow country star Russell Dickerson revealed how Urban is now getting on following the split.

Speaking at the IHeartRadio Music Awards, Dickerson said that Urabn is in ‘good spirits’ as the pair were able to briefly catch up at the Country to Country music festival.

Urban is reportedly focussing on his music (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

He added that Urban appears to be channeling his energy into music right now, though he admitted the pair didn’t get to spend a lot of time together.

Speaking to Page Six, Dickerson also said: “He's always been focused on music, and so I think he's just kind of doubling down on that, and it's just beautiful.

“I can't wait to hear what comes out of it."

Kidman has remained equally tight lipped, and alluded to the separation being difficult.

When asked in a interview with Variety if every year is the ‘year of Nicole Kidman’ the star admitted she hadn’t felt like that last year.

She said: “Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell.”

When pressed on the split by Variety, she was asked more directly if she was doing alright since the separation.

She replied: "I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that."

With that said, Kidman noted that she was not open to discussing details in public.

The pair share two children (Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kidman added: "Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be.

"My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

However, some details have been revealed regarding the couple’s parting.

According to court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, Urban and Kidman are required to 'behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced'.

It continued: "They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent.

"They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."