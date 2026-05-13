If you've booted up social media in recent hours you may well have noticed a bizarre video of Bad Bunny licking chocolate off his fingers.

The musician was filmed eating at a unique restaurant in Columbia recently where you delve into pouring chocolate using your bare hands, with one fan on X describing the whole experience as 'sexy'.

I mean, it's not everyone's view on the internet...

Whether he knew it or not, Bad Bunny participated in a food fetish known as sitophilia, which many Americans are using to spice up their sex life.

Advert

Speaking of the fetish, sexual therapist Courtney Boyer told Metro: "Food and eroticism have been intertwined for thousands of years. Ancient cultures, including the Greeks and Romans, linked feasting, pleasure, and sexuality in both ritual and social life.

"Throw in taboo (food 'not meant' for sex), messiness, and sensory overload, and it can heighten vulnerability and presence in the body."

While many couples and even singletons are using the fetish in the bedroom, there are certainly some safety measures to consider when it comes to implementing food into your sex life.

Sexual health expert Karin O’Sullivan told Metro: "Whatever goes inside your vagina must be something that can be taken out intact. Food left behind in the vagina requires an immediate trip to A&E or a sexual health clinic to be removed. It’s a bad idea to put any food, especially sweets, inside your vagina. Your vagina has a natural healthy balance which can be upset by the introduction of foreign objects."

You may be thinking how on earth food ended up in the bedroom, thankfully Boyer does have some kind of explanation for that.

She continued: "Indulgence was sensory and communal. Look at the evidence in art: reclining bodies, grapes, wine, honey. While 'food play' was never a named historical kink, the pairing of taste, touch, and desire demonstrates that humans have long eroticized what nourishes us."

It's apparently pretty common to have food in the bedroom (Getty Stock Photo)

Apparently food works on the same sensor pathway as sex, which would explain why it's popular in the bedroom.

"Taste, smell, texture, anticipation, gratification — it’s primal," the sexual health expert added. "Feeding and being fed can feel intimate, nurturing, even power-infused depending on the dynamic."

Ocado previously asked people who enjoy the fetish about what foods they used most often during sex, and the top ten were: