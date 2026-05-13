Billie Eilish's ex Jesse Rutherford has awkward response after accidentally favoriting video of her

Jesse Rutherford has responded after he accidentally favorited a video of his ex-girlfriend Billie Eilish.

We've all accidentally liked something we shouldn't have and fans were quick to notice when Rutherford's TikTok account, @jesserutherford, appeared to favorite a video of Eilish, with one fan writing: "UMM.. JESSE...?"

While another said: "Liking the video is one thing but TO HIS FAVORITES?"

And a third said: "Not him lurking in the comments."

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Eilish and Rutherford were initially romantically linked back in October 2022, with Eilish confirming their relationship with a post of their Halloween costumes, where she dressed as a baby and he went as an elderly man – seeming to hit back at the criticism of Rutherford being 10 years older.

Making their red carpet debut as an item, they wore Gucci pyjamas and shared a blanket over them at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2022.

Eilish and Rutherford were initially romantically linked back in October 2022, with Eilish later confirming their relationship (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

However, a year later and reps confirmed they had split to Page Six, saying: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse split amicably and remain good friends.”

In the past, Eilish has always spoken positively of Rutherford. Earlier in their relationship, she made a rare comment about being with Rutherford in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying she was ‘really excited and really happy’.

She said: “I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass.

“Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass – all me! I did that s***. I locked that motherf***er down.”

Rutherford accidentally favorited the video (TikTok)

After favoriting the video, Rutherford actually commented to explain himself, revealing that he'd had a 'slip of the thumb'.

"Lol slippery ahh thumb," he wrote, which saw fans go wild.

One wrote: "Lmao 'slippery ahh thumb' is the weakest excuse ever."

While another said: "Classic 'slippery thumb' excuse. Jesse still out here accidentally hearting Billie content years later."

And a third added: "Slippery ahh thumb is the most creative 'I was just scrolling' excuse since 'my dog ate my homework'. We've all been there Jesse."

Billie is reportedly dating Nat Wolff (Julian Hamilton/WireImage)

Billie is now reportedly dating actor Nat Wolff, with the pair making their first official red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Live in 3D earlier this month.

The couple were first linked together after they were spotted kissing on a trip to Venice, Italy in June 2025.