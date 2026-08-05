Woman who had 'wild' on-stage encounter with Chris Brown has smug response to critics

A woman who took part in a steamy on-stage performance with Chris Brown has spoken out, after critics claimed the pair went 'too far'.

Concerts are no longer just about watching on from the crowd, in fact for many artists, bringing fans up on stage is now a show staple.

From Justin Bieber's 'One Less Lonely Girl' to Zara Larsson's 'Lush Life', fans seem to be getting called up for their moment left, right, and center.

But Brown has come under fire after taking his very own fan segment to the next level - and the woman caught up in the moment has since broken her silence.

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The controversy centers on the R&B singer's signature moves during his steamy performance of 'Take You Down', a regular feature on his tour with Usher.

"There's being a performer, and then there’s straight-up simulating sex on a mattress in front of thousands of people. It's completely inappropriate for a stadium concert," one user wrote on X.

In the viral clip, the woman, who has now been identified as Kareema Divine, is tied to a pole with her hands above her head as Brown performs his 2007 hit.

The performance featured plenty of thrusting, neck kissing, and licking, before the star carried her to an on-stage bed, where things turned up a notch.

Brown essentially simulated the pair having sex, as 35,000 stunned concertgoers at New York's JMA Wireless Dome watched on in shock.

But Kareema has since issued a pretty smug response following the X-rated moment.

Chris Brown did not hold back during the infamously steamy segment (X)

In a post on TikTok hitting out at 'the haters and rumors', she lip-synced to Natalie Nunn’s viral sound 'I do what I want'.

And the reaction to her response has been mixed.

One user wrote: "Well I thought you were sexxxayy. And I do not blame you one bit! Everyone is haters cause it wasn't them!! I was there you were goooood."

As another added: "Keep doing what you want they haters."

But others weren't as forgiving, as one user on X said: "He took it way too far this time."

It's not the only moment from the tour to go viral (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

And someone else commented: "He is far too talented as a dancer to resort to doing things like this on stage just to get a reaction."

In a separate clip, which appears to be from the night of the concert, Kareema said: "A time was had baby!"

One person in the comments responded: Girrrl|ll!!! I thought I was going to have to leave my seat and give you your privacy."

According to Kareema's TikTok account, she's a dancer, artist and content creator.

It's not the first viral moment from Brown and Usher's R&B Tour, as another woman ended up being ushered off stage following an awkward reaction to the latter's 'Can U Handle It?' serenade.

The most extreme things singers have done at concerts

Chris Brown isn’t the only one to get up to some truly shocking things onstage. These singers also left concertgoers with their jaws on the floor.

Iggy Pop rolls in broken glass (late 1960s)

Iggy Pop pictured in 1967 (Christian Rose/Roger Viollet via Getty Images)

If you think Brown goes too far onstage, he has nothing on Iggy Pop.

Real name James Newell Osterberg Jr, according to Rolling Stone and The Guardian, during his shows the singer would regularly slather his body in peanut butter, vomit on the audience, roll around in broken glass and inject himself with drugs.

I’d be asking for my money back.

Ozzy Osbourne bites down on a bat (1982)

Ozzy Osbourne pictured in 1982 (Larry Marano/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most famous example of an extreme concert moment, the late Black Sabbath frontman had developed a concert tradition in which he would chuck raw meat and animals’ body parts at the audience - which is bad enough on its own.

Knowing this was coming, some audience members threw stuff back at Osbourne.

In his 2010 autobiography I Am Ozzy, he said he thought the bat thrown at him was a rubber toy, but when he bit down, his mouth ‘was instantly full of this warm, gloopy liquid’.

The KLF fire blanks into crowd at the BRITs (1992)

The KLF were behind the most shocking BRITs moment in history (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

You may not have heard of 90s electronic band The KLF, but they are behind perhaps the most shocking moment ever at the UK's BRIT Awards.

After teaming up with punk band Extreme Noise Terror for the BRITs, they ended their raucous performance of their hit song ‘3am Eternal’ with frontman Bill Drummond brandishing a machine gun and firing blanks into the audience.

Following the performance, their publicist released a statement reading: “The KLF have now left the music business.”

Amanda Palmer gets naked onstage to hit back at critics (2013)

Amanda Palmer at 2013's Glastonbury (Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Indie rock singer Amanda Palmer, formerly of the Dresden Dolls, was understandably annoyed when the only part of her Glastonbury set one British newspaper focused on was a wardrobe malfunction.

Performing at London’s Roundhouse weeks later, she encouraged fans to record her performing a diss track to the publication.

At the song’s climax, she sang: “Far be it from me to go censoring anyone oh, no. It appears that my entire body is currently trying to escape this kimono.”

She dropped the kimono and was wearing nothing underneath.