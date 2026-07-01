Chris Brown has been ordered to pay a former housekeeper $13 million in damages following a gruesome dog attack.

A Los Angeles jury concluded that Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, owe $12.9 million in damages to Maria Avila for negligence, as first reported by Billboard.

The horrific incident occurred in 2020 when Maria, then housekeeper for the singer, was emptying trash outside of Brown's LA home.

Maria claims she was attacked out of nowhere by Brown's Caucasian shepherd, a large breed of dog often known for its aggressive nature.

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The former housekeeper claimed in the case the dog, named Hades, ripped off 'large chunks of her skin', which lead to permanent facial disfigurement, scarring, vision loss and nerve damage.

Maria, who was working with her sister, Patricia Avila, on the day, sued in 2021 and a trial took place in June.

Chris Brown has been ordered to pay a former housekeeper $13 million (John Medina/Getty Images)

Brown accepted some liability for negligence ahead of proceedings, but disputed the extent of the injuries Maria described and argued the former housekeeper was partially to blame for the incident, according to Billboard.

The singer testified earlier this month that he told the sisters that dogs around the property were 'absolutely not' friendly, and that they shouldn't go outside the property without security staff.

He also claimed that Hades was not his personal pet, adding the dog was cared for by security guards amid the risk of break-ins.

"I get a lot of stalker-type situations," he told the jury.

Chris Brown accepted some liability for negligence ahead of the trial (Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Ultimately, the jury found Brown liable for the attack, with Maria's attorney, Michael C. Murphy Jr., telling Billboard that the singer and Black Pyramid LLC will have to pay Maria $12.9 million.

Patricia has also been awarded $885,000 for emotional distress, while Maria's husband, Oscar Olivo, will be awarded $50,000.

Murphy told Billboard: “After more than five years of litigating against Chris Brown, we are thrilled that we were able to get justice for our client, Patricia. We are so happy for her and her family after everything they went through on that horrible day. It was an honor to represent her."

While testifying about her mother, Maria's daughter, Yoseline Espinozashe said her mother's 'not been the same' since the attack, as per Rolling Stone.

She said: "She used to have a spark in her. She always dressed up, had her makeup done, her hair done, everything. Now she doesn’t take the time to do that.. Her personality has changed.

"She doesn’t like going out anymore. She doesn’t even like to be in public settings. She doesn’t like pictures. She doesn’t like family outings. She doesn’t want people to see her face."

UNILAD has reached out to Brown's representatives and Murphy for comment.