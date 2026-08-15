Punishment Bill Gates' daughter could face after being accused of 'cookie stuffing'
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Punishment Bill Gates' daughter could face after being accused of 'cookie stuffing'

Phoebe Gates co-founded AI-powered shopping app Phia with Sophia Kianni

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Bill Gates, Technology, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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