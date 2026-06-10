Bill Gates has spoken about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein after being brought in front of the House Committee regarding allegations the billionaire was in cahoots with the disgraced financier.

The Microsoft founder has testified before the House Oversight Committee today (10 June), for which the transcripts are being released, disclosing what the closed-door meeting revealed about his relationship with Epstein.

Gates has been waiting for this day ever since Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House, formally requested his attendance in March of this year, once it came to light that Gates was included in the bombshell Epstein Files in the form of email correspondence and images.

Gates is known to have been acquaintances with Epstein prior to his 2019 suicide, with the pair having attended events together in 2010s.

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Documents also show that the two began meeting in 2011, after Epstein was convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008, and were still communicating until 2014.

Bill Gates spoke with the House Committee about Jeffrey Epstein (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

The Epstein files also included allegations that Gates had been meeting with Russian models and contracted an STI from them, leading him to admit to having affairs with two Russian women, but stated he was not involved in Epstein's criminal ring.

In his statement, which has been made available on his website, Gates told Congress in an opening statement he ‘never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct’ and was 'deeply sorry' for giving Epstein credibility via their meetings, and 'should never have met with Epstein in the first place'.

According to Gates, Epstein was using information gained from his private life to attempt to force a relationship with him.

He stated that after meeting with him for potential charitable projects, ‘it was clear that no one in the group was interested enough to move forward’.

“At that point, I concluded Epstein would never deliver on his promises," Gates said.

The Epstein files included a number of allegations against Gates (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP via Getty Images)

"I told him we would go no further and stopped communicating or meeting with him. No vehicle for charitable giving was ever created and no funds were raised."

He stated that their 'interactions ended in December 2014, four years before new reports in the press and unsealed court documents shed light on the extent of his crimes’, and alleged that an employee of his began to communicate with Epstein to help with negotiations and terms of leaving the company.

“It was after this that I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage,” claimed Gates.

"These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family. As the public can now see, based on what has been released in the files, Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities—in addition to many lies that he layered on top—to pressure me to re-engage with him.

"He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda."