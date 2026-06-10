Bill Gates' link to Jeffrey Epstein explained as he's due to testify against him

Bill Gates is set to appear before a congressional panel on Wednesday (June 10), where he will be questioned about his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Microsoft founder will testify before the House Oversight Committee after Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House, formally requested his attendance in March.

It should be noted that Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing and has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. The billionaire previously expressed that he 'welcomes the opportunity to appear before the Committee'.

"While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions to support their important work," a spokesperson for Gates said in a statement.

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Bill Gates is going to be questioned about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein (Department of Justice)

Gates is known to have been acquaintances with Epstein before his death in 2019 and the pair are thought to have attended several events together in the 2010s.

Previous documents related to Epstein stated the pair began meeting in 2011, after Epstein was convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

Epstein and Gates are said to have been on speaking terms until 2014.

The Epstein files, which have been released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over the past year, featured multiple photographs and mentions of Gates, along with claims that he had affairs with Russian models and contracted an STI from them.

Gates with pictured with women whose faces are redacted (US House Oversight Committee)

Being mentioned or pictured in the Epstein files does not imply any criminality or knowledge of Epstein's crimes (Department of Justice)

The tech mogul ultimately admitted to having affairs with two Russian women, but stated he was not involved in any of Epstein's criminal activity.

"I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit," Gates said during a company town hall in February, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"To be clear I never spent any time with victims, the women around him."

Gates continued: "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities."

He went on to say that it was a 'huge mistake to spend time with Epstein', adding: "I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made."

Gates is not accused of any wrongdoing (Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

These comments were echoed in a 2022 interview with The Times, where Gates said his meetings with Epstein 'were a huge mistake'.

"At the time, I didn't realize that by having those meetings it would be seen as giving him credibility," he said.

"You're almost saying, 'I forgive that type of behaviour,' or something. So clearly the way it's seen, I made a huge mistake not understanding that."

Gates' questioning by the congressional panel will be conducted behind closed-doors, with transcripts expected to be released to the public at a later date.