Bill Gates' link to Jeffrey Epstein explained as he's due to testify against him
Home>News>US News

Bill Gates' link to Jeffrey Epstein explained as he's due to testify against him

Gates is said to have 'welcomed the opportunity'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: John Nacion/Getty Images

Topics: Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Choose your content: