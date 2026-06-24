Bill Gates reveals the names of three women he had affairs with in Epstein testimony
Home>News>US News

Bill Gates reveals the names of three women he had affairs with in Epstein testimony

Gates said Epstein did not successfully blackmail him, but believes his 'brainstorming was going in that direction'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Topics: Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, Microsoft

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh