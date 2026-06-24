Bill Gates reveals the names of three women he had affairs with in Epstein testimony

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has revealed the names of three women he had affairs with for the first time, as part of an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates stood before the House Oversight Committee on June 10, in which he was asked about Epstein’s 'attempt to blackmail' him over the affairs, according to a transcript.

It was said his wife, Melinda French Gates, who married on New Year's Day 1994, learnt about the affairs.

The couple were married for 27 years before their divorce was finalized in 2021, in which Melinda cited an accumulation of irreconcilable issues, including her former husband's acknowledged infidelities.

Advert

Now, the Micorosoft founder said that Epstein had discovered his affairs, naming two Russian women. Bridge player Mila Antonova and the nuclear scientist Karima Nigmatulina.

Gates appeared for a closed interview on June 10 (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the 70-year-old had also alleged he had a relationship with medical entrepreneur Dr Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt, before he met Epstein in 2011.

In congress, Gates was shown an email Epstein had sent himself in July 2013 which mentioned the relation between Nesselrodt and Gates.

“Well, there was a time when I had an affair with Dr Jacobs [Nesselrodt]. So that may fit that category," he said when showed the message.

Previously, Dr Nesselrodt's name had been hidden in email transcripts shared by the US justice department.

"I was not blackmailed, but, you know, as you look at these emails, you know, it looks like Mr Epstein's brainstorming was going in that direction," Gates said of Epstein.

The testimony took place on June 10 (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite admitting to the affairs, testifying that the allegations of sleeping with the Russian women were true, he continues to deny allegations which appeared in the Epstein files.

The files, which, which the US justice department began publishing in December last year, say he contacted Epstein about a sexually transmitted disease after sleeping with 'Russian girls,' however, Gates denies the claims.

He also denied discussing Epstein with any of the three women.

Elsewhere, Gates told congressional committee that he wishes he had never met Epstein.

Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with his association with Epstein, and has also denied having any knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Gates told a Microsoft town hall meeting 'I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit', according to a recording of the meeting which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

“To be clear I never spent any time with victims, the women around him. It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein and bring Gates Foundation executives into meetings with the sex offender," he added.

"I apologise to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made.”