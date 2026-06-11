Bill Gates has appeared before members of Congress investigating the influence of Jeffrey Epstein.

The Microsoft founder testified on June 10, claiming in his appearance that Epstein had tried to blackmail him with information about Gates being unfaithful to his wife.

Convicted pedophile Epstein was associated with a large number of high profile international figures, and many survivors have come forward claiming that they were sex trafficked to an island owned by the late financier.

Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with his association with Epstein, and has also denied having any knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

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Gates told a Microsoft town hall meeting 'I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit', according to a recording of the meeting which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

He added: “To be clear I never spent any time with victims, the women around him. It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein and bring Gates Foundation executives into meetings with the sex offender.

Gates appeared before the committee behind closed doors (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I apologise to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made.”

Prior to appearing before the committee behind closed doors, Gates told reporters outside: "I'm glad to be here voluntarily to testify to help with the committee's work.

"I hope my testimony is helpful to the important work of the committee to find justice for the victims."

Gates, 70, claimed in his testimony that Epstein attempted to use 'sensitive information' about him being unfaithful to his wife Melinda French Gates with two Russian women to coerce him, according to a transcript of the committee hearing.

"He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda," Gates said according to the transcript seen by CNN.

Gates also denied wrongdoing, telling the committee: "I have never victimized anyone."

Gates has previously denied knowledge of Epstein's crime (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

The Microsoft founder joins a list of important figures who have appeared before the committee, with others including former US president Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as well as the former attorney general for the current Trump administration Pam Bondi.

In a statement, the Bill Gates Foundation previously said: "The harm Epstein inflicted on women and girls was horrific, and no one should ever have to experience what they did.

"The safety and wellbeing of women and girls is core to the foundation's mission of helping every person live a healthy and productive life, which we remain fully committed to.

"The foundation regrets having any employees interact with Epstein in any way."

A large number of influential people have been named in documents released by Epstein's estate, and being named in the documents alone is not an indication of wrongdoing.