Travelers face fines of $300 for wearing swimsuits in European hotspot over little-known beach law

A travel expert has issued a warning to tourists about how wearing your swimsuit could break a little-known breach law in one particular European hotspot.

When visiting a new country for the first time, it's advised travelers research the local rules to ensure they don't get into bother.

And there's some particularly bizarre travel rules out there, including an everyday clothing item being banned in 21 countries across the globe.

Now, Jacob Wedderburn-Day, travel expert and CEO of Stasher, has issued a reminder this summer to tourists planning to visit Barcelona, Spain, which attracts some 30 million visitors annually.

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While tourists must check out the iconic Sagrada Família (still to be completed) and Park Güell during their time in the Catalan capital, Barcelona also provides 2.8 miles of golden sand which is typically a draw for those on vacation.

However, after a visit to the beach, tourists have to be careful with their wardrobe - particularly with what they're wearing in urban areas.

30 million tourists visit Barcelona every year (Getty Stock Photo)

What is the Barcelona beach law?

Jacob told UNILAD: "Barcelona’s coexistence bylaw prohibits people from walking through or remaining in public spaces in swimwear, except in designated areas such as beaches and swimming pools. The exception also covers seafront promenades and streets immediately adjoining the beach or coastline.

"The bylaw separately prohibits going without a shirt or another garment covering the torso, unless the person is exercising or playing sport."

The travel expert went on to say that people could be fined between $140 and $340 for breaking the rule.

"Under the current procedure, officers should first tell the person that the behavior is prohibited. A formal report should follow only if they continue," he added.

How can tourists avoid being caught out?

Such fine can ruin a vacation, so Jacob has provided his tips to travelers to avoid being caught out in Barcelona this summer.

Don't get caught out in Barcelona this summer! (Lorena Sopena Lopez/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The expert added: "The simplest precaution is to carry ordinary clothing in your beach bag and cover your swimwear before leaving the seafront promenade or the streets immediately beside the beach.

"A T-shirt with shorts, a skirt or a dress removes any ambiguity. Do not assume the beach exception continues several streets into the city simply because the sea is still nearby. If an officer approaches you, cover up immediately and follow their instruction.

"The bylaw includes a warning-first procedure, so responding promptly should prevent a minor oversight from escalating."

Finally, to avoid an unwanted fine, Jacob has advised all tourists to check local guidance before setting off on their travels.

"These rules are generally intended to protect residents, historic sites and fragile environments, but they are not always obvious to visitors," he added.