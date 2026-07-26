Travelers face fines of $300 for wearing swimsuits in European hotspot over little-known beach law
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Travelers face fines of $300 for wearing swimsuits in European hotspot over little-known beach law

A travel expert has urged tourists to check local guidance before traveling

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Travel, Spain

Callum Jones
Callum Jones