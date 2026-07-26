I'm a nutritionist and there are three foods everyone should be eating to stay healthy

A registered nutritionist has revealed the three foods she believes everyone should be incorporating into their diet, insisting the changes are simple enough for anyone to make.

Lily Keeling, a Registered Nutritionist and Senior Recipe Development Manager at Green Chef, shared her top picks for supporting long-term health, starting with an ingredient already popular in fermented form.

"If I had to choose my top three health foods, I'd start with fermented foods like kimchi or sauerkraut," Keeling said. "They're packed with beneficial bacteria that help support your gut microbiome, which plays an important role in everything from digestion to immune health."

Nutritionist Lily Keeling said sauerkraut is one of the best foods you can eat. (Photo by: Natasha Breen/REDA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What foods are best for gut health?

According to Keeling, gut health has become an increasingly important focus in nutrition science, with fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut standing out for their bacteria content.

Her second recommendation centers on a food group she says is often overlooked despite being both affordable and effective.

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"Next would be beans and legumes, such as lentils, chickpeas and black beans," she said. "They're a brilliant source of both protein and fiber, helping you stay fuller for longer while supporting steady blood sugar levels.

"They're also affordable, sustainable and incredibly versatile, so they're an easy ingredient to include in everyday meals."

Beans and legumes have long been highlighted by nutrition experts for their combination of protein and fiber, a pairing that can help regulate hunger and energy levels throughout the day.

Lily Keeling, a Registered Nutritionist and Senior Recipe Development Manager at Green Chef said beans and legumes, such as lentils, chickpeas and black beans are a great shout to kick start your health. (Photo by Scott Suchman; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky/Both for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Should I switch to whole grains?

Keeling's third and final recommendation involves a simple swap that she says requires little effort to maintain.

"Finally, I'd recommend making the switch to whole grains wherever you can," she explained. "Swapping white bread, pasta or rice for wholegrain versions is one of the simplest changes you can make. Whole grains contain more fiber, B vitamins and minerals, helping to keep your energy levels steadier throughout the day."

The recommendation lines up with broader nutrition guidance around nutrient density, the idea that some foods deliver significantly more vitamins and minerals per calorie than others.

A 2014 study published in Preventing Chronic Disease, a journal run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables in particular ranked among the most nutrient-dense foods when measured against a set of 17 key nutrients.

Lily Keeling, a Registered Nutritionist and Senior Recipe Development Manager at Green Chef has shared her top tips for foods to get your health back on track(Supplied)

That research reinforces the idea that small, consistent swaps, rather than dramatic overhauls, tend to have the biggest impact on long-term health.

For Keeling, the message is less about restrictive dieting and more about building sustainable habits with foods that are already widely available and inexpensive.

Her recommendations echo a growing consensus among nutrition experts that gut health, steady blood sugar, and consistent energy levels are best supported through everyday dietary choices rather than short-term fixes.