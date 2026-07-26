Katy Perry has slammed the White House for using her song 'Firework' in a recent TikTok video showing footage of military strikes in Iran.

Many couldn't believe what they were hearing earlier this week after the official White House account took to the popular video platform to share a video of US forces targeting Iranian infrastructure.

The video featured clips of missiles exploding as the lyrics 'boom, boom, boom' from Perry's 2010 hit played in the background.

"Iran has been warned," the White House captioned the clip.

Advert

Well, many TikTok users took to the comments section of the video and one person suggested Perry would 'freak out over this'.

And the singer has now commented on the viral clip, saying she's 'deeply appalled and angry' the White House used 'Firework' in the video and that she did 'not approve this'.

Katy Perry has criticised the White House for using 'Firework' (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Perry wrote on X: "I am deeply appalled and angry to see 'Firework' used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.

She continued: "I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for.

"My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare."

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.

Just last month, Ariana Grande slammed the White House after they used her track 'Bye' as a backdrop to a video promoting the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.

The White House has previously been slammed by singers using their music (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. fck ice," the Wicked star responded in the comments.

The track was later muted on the video.

As for Perry, she is of course well familiar with the political world given she is dating former Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

The pair's relationship was first speculated in July last year before being officially confirmed in December 2025.

Since then, the pair have kept a relatively low profile and only appeared in public together on a few occasions.

The former Canadian PM was spotted at the World Cup opening ceremony last month to support his partner who was performing prior to the US' first game against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

It lead to some criticism heading Trudeau's way given he missed Canada's opening fixture to support Perry in LA.