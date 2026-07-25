Stuck on where to visit next? Well, travel experts have explained why you should pay this 'hidden gem' a visit in 2026, which has become the top trending country for tourists.

It can certainly be tricky for backpackers to know what country to travel to next, so seeing what other tourists are considering is always an option.

Experts at Iglu Cruise used Google Search data to determine which countries are reaping the benefits of having their name on the world’s stage following the World Cup.

While the football may have come to a close, fans are hoping to keep the World Cup fever alive by visiting a nation that featured in the US, Canada and Mexico.

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With an extended 48-team tournament this time around, some nations qualified for their first World Cup, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, who impressively beat both Wales and Italy to make it to the states.

The European nation even made it out of the group at the World Cup, ultimately bowing out of the competition in the round of 32 to hosts USA.

And it seems Bosnia and Herzegovina's impressive run caught the eye of travel enthusiasts, including many who are considering visiting the 'hidden gem', according to new research.

That's because the experts at Iglu Cruise found Bosnia and Herzegovina to be the number one trending country right now.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has been described as a 'hidden gem' (Getty Stock Photo)

Using the search term 'visit' followed by the country, searches for Bosnia surged by a whopping 5800 percent in July 2026 compared to the same time last year.

The experts explained that the country is 'one of the most budget-friendly destinations in Europe', making it a must visit for budget backpackers, in particular.

Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, welcomed close to two million tourists last year, which is certainly a lot.

However, if you compare that to the number of tourists that visit Paris (50 million), London (40 million) and Rome (35 million) each year, it's a drop in the ocean.

While one of 'Europe’s best-kept secrets' will never reach those levels, the Bosnian tourist board will certainly be hoping for increased levels of tourism in the months and years to come following the World Cup.

A big pull of Bosnia and Herzegovina is its famous emerald lakes, which can be found in various locations across the country.

Tourists can partake in wild swimming at Una National Park, a 'protected area renowned for its breathtaking landscapes', according to tour operator Terra Balka.

Visitors will be able to revel in turquoise waters, while there's also the opportunity for rafting should you wish.

The turquoise waters are truly stunning (Samir Jordamovic/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Travel experts' view on Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jacob Wedderburn-Day, travel expert and CEO of Stasher, explained to UNILAD that Bosnia and Herzegovina is often 'overshadowed' by neighbor Croatia when it comes to tourism.

"But travelers are increasingly looking beyond Europe’s busiest destinations for places that feel less crowded and offer good value," Jacob said.

Explaining why he feels more backpackers are looking into visiting the Balkan nation, the travel expert added: "Bosnia and Herzegovina brings together Ottoman, Austro-Hungarian and Yugoslav heritage, distinctive food, mountain scenery and historic cities within one relatively compact destination.

"This gives travelers plenty of variety without requiring them to move between several countries.

"Image-led social media may also have helped bring places such as Mostar and Kravica Waterfalls to the attention of travelers who were previously less familiar with the country. Once people discover those headline locations, they often realize there is far more to explore."

Kravica Waterfalls are a must visit (Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Jacob went on to say that Sarajevo is the obvious starting point, with Baščaršija, 'the city’s historic bazaar, [which] dates to Sarajevo’s development under Ottoman rule' a must visit too.

Travelers can then move on to Mostar, some two hours south of the capital, to visit the UNESCO-listed Old Bridge Area of the authentic old town.

Jacob added to UNILAD: "What makes Bosnia and Herzegovina especially appealing is how closely its history and landscapes are connected. A traveler can spend the morning exploring a historic city and be among mountains, rivers or waterfalls later that day."

Paul Stewart, travel expert and founder of luggage shipping company My Baggage, explained to UNILAD that Bosnia can offer 'better value than many established European destinations', particularly when it comes to delighting in local delicacies.

There's also good deals to be had in transport and accommodation, according to Paul.

He added: "Travelers can build a comfortable multi-stop trip without the level of spending often required in Western European capitals or some of the more heavily visited parts of the Adriatic coast."