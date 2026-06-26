Passengers are being urged not to pack vapes in their hold luggage ahead of a busy summer of travel across the US and beyond.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the UK's aviation regulator, revealed the number one safety risk to an aircraft is the possibility of a fire being produced by lithium batteries.

The batteries can store huge amounts of energy in a compact space, and is used in various items including vapes, laptops, smart watches and power banks.

643 incidents of devices with lithium batteries detected in hold bags were reported in 2025, and while they can be useful, the batteries can cause huge problems if they overheat or are defective.

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Videos shown in a recent BBC news report revealed that a fire can start and spread in a mere number of seconds, which can be extremely difficult to control.

The CCA confirmed in a recent press release that around two lithium battery incidents are occurring on UK flights per week.

There's even a video of a fire breaking out in the storage compartment on an Air China flight last October, which is believed to have started because of a lithium battery.

As a result, the CAA is urging tourists to take vapes on board in the cabin, alongside items like mobile phones and power banks.

Laptops should be turned off completely if they are placed in checked-in baggage, according to the experts.

Giancarlo Buono, Director of Aviation Safety at the UK Civil Aviation Authority said:

“Flying is by far the safest way to travel, and we want to keep it that way.

“Pack right for a safe flight, and that means don’t put your batteries in your checked bag. Take them into the cabin with you.

“This simple tip will make your flight safer for you, and the other passengers you’re flying with.”

Airlines have also issued a warning regarding lithium batteries, with Gareth Salt, Vice President of Health, Safety and Security at Virgin Atlantic, urging passengers to read up on the guidance.

Airlines have issued a warning regarding vapes in hold luggage (Getty Stock Photo)

Meanwhile, the Head of Security at Heathrow Airport, Tonya Fielding, added: "Flying is already one of the safest ways to travel, and we are committed to keeping it that way for every passenger.

"We’re pleased to be joining forces with the CAA to raise awareness of the dangers posed by incorrectly packed lithium batteries, with the risks still not fully understood by some travellers.

“As we approach one of the busiest periods of the year, we are working closely with our airline partners to make sure passengers have clear guidance to travel safely and confidence.”