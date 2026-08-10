Psychiatrist who treated Lindsay Clancy 14 times admits she never met her in person before she killed her three children
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Psychiatrist who treated Lindsay Clancy 14 times admits she never met her in person before she killed her three children

She had an appointment with Lindsay Clancy the day before she killed her children

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Court TV

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Mental Health, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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