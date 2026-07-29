Lindsay Clancy cries in court as 911 audio from day of murders is played to jury
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Lindsay Clancy cries in court as 911 audio from day of murders is played to jury

Lindsay's ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, can be heard describing the scene in the call

Emily Brown

Emily Brown

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/NBC 10 WJAR

Topics: Massachusetts, Crime, US News

Emily Brown
Emily Brown

Emily Brown is UNILAD Editorial Lead at LADbible Group. She first began delivering news when she was just 11 years old - with a paper route - before graduating with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University. Emily joined UNILAD in 2018 to cover breaking news, trending stories and longer form features. She went on to become Community Desk Lead, commissioning and writing human interest stories from across the globe, before moving to the role of Editorial Lead. Emily now works alongside the UNILAD Editor to ensure the page delivers accurate, interesting and high quality content.

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