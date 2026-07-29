Lindsay Clancy cries in court as 911 audio from day of murders is played to jury

Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide and child harm which some readers may find distressing.

The 911 call Patrick Clancy made after finding the bodies of his three children at home has been played in court as his ex wife, Lindsay Clancy, faces three counts of first-degree murder.

The call was played to the court as the trail continues today (July 29), with Patrick heard telling the officer: "My wife tried to commit suicide."

He is then heard telling Lindsay 'stay awake', before adding on the phone: "She jumped out of the window. She's breathing."

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Lindsay could be seen crying in court as the audio was played. Meanwhile, Patrick was not present with her heart-wrenching call was played for to courtroom to hear.

The mother has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, with her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, claiming she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when her children were killed.

Lindsay Clancy is accused of murdering her three children at their family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The harrowing 911 audio then played out the moment Patrick described the extent of Lindsay's injuries.

"It's not really bleeding, it's just an open wound," he said, describing the cuts to her wrists and neck, The Patriot Ledger reports.

When the paramedics arrived, Patrick asked them to stay with Lindsay while he tried to locate their children. When he found the bodies of Cora, five, Dawson, three, and eight-month-old Callan, Patrick screamed down the phone.

"Oh my God!" Patrick shouted as he began crying. "The basement! I need help."

"She killed the kids. Oh my God," the heartbroken father went on to tell the dispatcher.

Patrick Clancy has been giving testimony about his ex-wife (Court TV/YouTube)

While the contents of audio has been reported on by the media, the actual audio file of the call will not be released to the public.

Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan is overseeing the trial and he agreed to grant Patrick's legal team's request for the court to limit public dissemination of the most traumatizing evidence in the case – such as his 911 call on the day his children died.

With this in mind, the judge cautioned the media and the public today not to record, broadcast or reproduce the recording.

Autopsy photos will not be released to the public either.

Patrick is the prosecutions first witness in his ex-wife's triple-murder trial. He first took the stand on Monday (July 27), where he discussed the hours leading up to his children's killings.

He told the court: "She was playing with the kids, and she seemed in a good mood. She was having one of her best days."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact The Compassionate Friends on (877) 969-0010.

Patrick pictured with his children, Cora, Dawson, and baby Callan (CBS News/Clancy Family)

Timeline of Lindsay Clancy case

May 2022

Lindsay gives birth to her third child, Callan.

She’s open about her postpartum struggles with her other two kids on social media. Six weeks after Callan’s birth, she posts that she’s feeling ‘dialed in’ while focusing on exercise, nutrition, and mindset, and ‘it has made all the difference’.

September 2022

As the end of her maternity leave nears, Lindsay, who works as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, starts to experience anxiety about returning to work.

She visits two different psychiatrists and receives a diagnosis of generalized anxiety disorder.

Lindsay is prescribed several different psychiatric medications.

October 2022

According to court docs, she writes in a note on her phone: “I think I sort of resent my other children because they prevent me from treating Cal like my first baby. And I know that’s not fair to them. I know that. I was feeling so depressed last evening when Cora and Dawson came home from school, I know it runs off on them, so we had a pretty rough evening, I want to feel love and connection with all my kids.”

December 2022

Lindsay undergoes an evaluation at the Women and Infants Hospital Center for Women’s Behavioral Health. She is not diagnosed with postpartum depression, prosecutors say.

Lindsay’s husband Patrick tells police she is having suicidal thoughts and thoughts of harming their children, according to his testimony in court.

1-5 January, 2023

Lindsay admits herself to McLean Hospital for psychiatric treatment. She is discharged after five days as clinicians do not believe she poses an imminent danger to herself or others, prosecutors say.

22 January, 2023

Lindsay, Patrick, Cora and Dawson have dinner at family friend Kyle Carney’s home. Kyle later tells police that Lindsay ‘seemed fairly normal’.

23 January, 2023

According to prosecutors, Lindsay pens a note on her phone which says she has ‘a touch of postpartum anxiety’ about going back to work.

24 January, 2023

Prosecutors allege the following took place this day:

Morning: Lindsay takes Cora to a scheduled pediatrician appointment. After returning home, they play in the snow with Dawson. She sends photos of the kids to Patrick and her mom.

4:02pm: Lindsay searches for ‘kids Miralax’ (a laxative) on her phone, and 11 minutes later looks up ‘take out 3v’, referring to restaurant ThreeV in Plymouth. She uses Apple Maps to calculate how long it would take to drive from the family’s home to ThreeV.

4:47pm: Lindsay rings a CVS in Kingston to ask if they have any Miralax in stock. A manager tells her they don’t, but they do have similar medications.

The manager later tells authorities that she did not slur her words or sound impaired during the call.

4:35pm: Lindsay texts Patrick, who is working from home: “Any chance you want to do takeout from 3V … I didn’t cook anything … It’s been a long day.”

Patrick says yes, and Lindsay asks him to ‘check the menu when you can’.

5:10pm: Lindsay calls ThreeV to place the order.

5:15pm: Lindsay allegedly texts Patrick: “Pedialax liquid stool softener.” He then leaves to pick up the medication.

5:33pm: When Patrick arrives at CVS, he rings Lindsay, but she doesn’t pick up. She rings back one minute later and confirms the medication.

5:54pm: Patrick gets to ThreeV, pays for the food and leaves.

6:09pm: Patrick returns home. “The first thing he noticed was the silence,” prosecutors say. “He did not see or hear the defendant or the children.”

Patrick calls for his wife but gets no response. He discovers their second-floor bedroom is locked. Patrick eventually manages to get in the room but sees blood on the floor and an open window. He runs outside and finds Lindsay lying on the ground, according to prosecutors.

6:11pm: Prosecutors say that Patrick rings 911 and Lindsay is saying: “I tried to kill myself and jumped out the window.”

He is then said to ask Lindsay: “Where are the kids?” She responds: “In the basement.”

While on the call, Patrick goes down to the basement and is heard ‘screaming in agony’,

Cora and Callan are discovered on the floor of the den. Dawson is found in his dad’s home office.

When officers arrive at the scene, Patrick alleges: “She killed the kids.”

Lindsay is taken to hospital, where she is treated for injuries that leave her paralysed below the waist. The three children are also rushed to hospital.

7:28pm: Cora and Dawson are pronounced dead. Callan is medically flown to another children’s hospital.

25 January, 2023

Police issue Lindsay an arrest warrant, charging her with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

27 January, 2023

Callan is pronounced dead at 11.18am.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague, Lindsay later wakes up and uses a whiteboard to ask: “Do I need an attorney?”

6 February, 2023

While in the presence of a psychologist hired by her lawyer, Lindsay calls Patrick and tells him she had a ‘moment of psychosis’ and heard ‘a man’s voice telling her to kill the kids and kill herself’ after he left on January 24.

7 February, 2023

On the day of her arraignment, Lindsay’s attorney says that she’s still suicidal. She pleads not guilty to three counts of murder.

October 2024

Patrick asks the public to forgive Lindsay, telling The New Yorker: “I wasn’t married to a monster - I was married to someone who got sick.”

January 2026

Lindsay and Patrick file a civil lawsuit, accusing medical providers of not properly diagnosing, treating and monitoring her for a ‘severe postpartum psychiatric condition’.

9 July, 2026

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the three counts of strangulation would be subsumed into the murder charges.

27 July, 2026

Lindsay’s murder trial begins.